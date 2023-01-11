Daniil Medvedev is Novak Djokovic's primary challenger at the Australian Open, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. (Photo by Alexander Scheuber/Getty Images for MatchMaker)

There’s money to be made at Melbourne Park as the world’s best tennis players compete for a slice of the $53 million Australian Open prize purse.

A new grand slam season is upon us and it’s all getting going down under.

The 2023 Australian Open kicks off on Jan. 16 with a field of 256 of the best players from around the world. The tourney promises big action and big paydays for players who perform their way through the winner’s bracket.

While some of the top names in men’s and women’s tennis — men’s No.1 Carlos Alcaraz and two-time Aussie Open champ Naomi Osaka to name two — won’t be in attendance, there’s still plenty of star power being served up in the form of fan favorites like Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in the men’s draw, and Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff in the women’s draw.

But in addition to the competitors, this year’s tournament boasts plenty of improvements — not only in the form of prize money but also in the perks players can expect while competing in the “Happy Slam.”

Let’s first have a look at just how much Australian Open prize money is up for grabs in this year’s tournament.

Australian Open Prize Money: Total Prize Pool

It’s all bigger in Australia this year.

With a total prize pool of $52.9 million, a 3.4% increase over last year, the tourney promises better paydays at every stage, including for qualifiers.

“At the Australian Open we’ve upped prize money for every round from qualifying, through to the finals, with the major increases in the early rounds, where these substantial rewards help players invest in their own careers and in many cases, set themselves up for success throughout the year,” said Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley.

The ultimate prize is, of course, the most lucrative, coming in at $2.1 million for both the men’s and women’s champions. Runners-up will earn $1.1 million, and semi-finalists can earn $639,360, which is a 3.4% increase over last year.

Let’s have a look at the expected prize money by round for the singles competition.

Australian Open Prize Money by Round (Singles)

Result Prize Money (U.S dollar) Champion $2.1 million Runner-up $1.1 million Semifinal $639,360 (+3.4%) Quarterfinal $383,788 Round 4 $233,798 Round 3 $157,541 Round 2 $109,797 (+3.1%) Round 1 $73,440 (+3.2%) All prize money figures are adjusted for the U.S. dollar.

In Doubles, the champions will take home $480,769 in both the men’s and women’s draws, while the mixed doubles title means $109,124.

The latest prize money figures represent seismic increases in the ways tennis players are being paid to compete in the first Grand Slam of the season. Australian Open prize money has increased 321%, or $40.34 million, since 2003 when the total purse was $12.58 million.

And lastly, you can’t forget about the hardware. In addition to the largest prize of the tourney, the champions will also receive the prestigious Australian Open trophies — the Norman Brooks Challenge Cup for the men’s champion, and the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup for the women.

Who Are the Favorites to Win the Australian Open?

It’s going to be a very different and difficult Australian Open this year.

Alcaraz is out on the men’s draw, but Djokovic is back in the mix after missing last year due to issues with his visa and vaccination status. As the odds-on favorite (-130) to win the men’s draw, the nine-time champion could make a run at Melbourne Park and end up winning his 22nd Grand Slam title.

And do not discount Daniil Medvedev (+700) or Nadal (+1100). As the reigning men’s champion, Rafa is the all-time leader in Grand Slams, two of which came in Australia.

In the women’s draw, defending champion Ashleigh Barty won’t be in the mix this year, which means Swiatek (+200) is at the top of the list of favorites, followed by world No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka (+850) and No. 3 Jessica Pegula (+950). And of course, Coco Gauff (+1200) is in the conversation as well.

Here’s what FanDuel Sportsbook has in terms of futures odds:

2023 Australian Open Odds

Numbers reflect futures odds to win the Australian Open at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Jan. 11, 2023.

Men’s Singles Outright Betting Odds Novak Djokovic -130

Daniil Medvedev +700

Rafael Nadal +1100

Stefanos Tsitsipas +1400

Nick Kyrgios +1700

Felix Auger Aliassime +2100

Jannik Sinner +2400

Holger Rune +2500

Casper Ruud +3000

Taylor Fritz +3000 Women’s Singles Outright Betting Odds Iga Swiatek +200

Aryna Sabalenka +850

Jessica Pegula +950

Coco Gauff +1200

Caroline Garcia +1200

Ons Jabeur +1400

Barbora Krejcikova +2000

Elena Rybakina +2100

Belinda Bencic +2700

Veronika Kudermetova +3200

Maria Sakkari +3400

Australian Open 2023: five rising stars to watch out for in Melbourne this year.



By @tumcarayol https://t.co/uo4S2sU3wM — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) January 10, 2023

A “Happy Slam” with Plenty of Player Perks

Organizers of this year’s tournament have also announced a bevy of additions to this year’s event — most notably new benefits, services, spaces, and experiences for the players.

Some of the perks offered at the 2023 Australian Open include:

Player Recharge Zone with a performance-focused nutrition bar and mindfulness activities

with a performance-focused nutrition bar and mindfulness activities Enhanced Player Performance Spaces including three gyms, additional preparation/recovery space with ambient temperature, a new player stretch area, and an outdoor stretch area

including three gyms, additional preparation/recovery space with ambient temperature, a new player stretch area, and an outdoor stretch area Six themed restaurants/cafes spread across two floors of the dedicated Player Pod — Gourmet Italian, Japanese, Asian Stir Fry, Super Green Salad and Grill, and a Deli/Sandwich Bar, along with the fab coffee Melbourne is renowned for

spread across two floors of the dedicated Player Pod — Gourmet Italian, Japanese, Asian Stir Fry, Super Green Salad and Grill, and a Deli/Sandwich Bar, along with the fab coffee Melbourne is renowned for Foot Fault is a Grand Slam first — a brand new player foot care service with specialists offering private consultations, treatment for foot problems and education on ongoing foot care throughout the tournament

is a Grand Slam first — a brand new player foot care service with specialists offering private consultations, treatment for foot problems and education on ongoing foot care throughout the tournament Specialist Medical Clinics for players pre-tournament, including podiatrist, dermatologist, shoulder and tendon specialists, and recovery specialists

for players pre-tournament, including podiatrist, dermatologist, shoulder and tendon specialists, and recovery specialists Additional Player Quiet Rooms

Five free restrings per round

per round Match analysis data available for all players

available for all players Player Gifting experience with a focus on sustainability

experience with a focus on sustainability Player Beauty Bar , hairdressing, beautician services, nail bar, etc

, hairdressing, beautician services, nail bar, etc Player Barber

Childcare and Parent Room

Read More: