Carlos Correa Contract & Salary Breakdown

After a year in the Twin Cities and a reported deal in SF, the superstar delivered a stunner — Boardroom takes a look at the Mets’ Carlos Correa contract particulars.

UPDATE 12/21: After a 13-year, $350 million contract with the San Francisco Giants was agreed on Dec. 12, Jon Heyman of the New York Post was first to report that Carlos Correa had backed out before the deal was finalized and agreed to sign with the New York Mets.

The San Francisco Giants entered the 2022-23 MLB offseason hoping to make several big swings. And while they weren’t able to convince a certain Aaron Judge to relocate to the Bay, they found themselves celebrating this week after scoring a major coup. Carlos Correa, who signed with the Minnesota Twins just one year ago for three years and $105.3 million but exercised his right to opt out and re-enter free agency this winter, had reportedly added to baseball’s ongoing billion-dollar spending bonanza with a deal whose total value actually rivals what the Yankees gave Mr. #AllRise.

The Giants had perpetrated a free agent splash worthy of McCovey Cove: 13 years, $350 million.

Until they hadn’t.

Correa’s camp and the Giants had a difference of opinion on the medical, and agent Scott Boras worked out a deal with Steve Cohen. “We needed one more thing. And this was it,” Cohen said. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 21, 2022

The Giants had scheduled Correa’s introductory press conference for Dec. 20, but postponed it just hours before after a potential issue reportedly emerged from his medical evaluation. Checking this final box was the last condition of this mutually agreed deal being 100% official. That box was not ultimately checked to everyone’s liking. The contract was not finalized.

In strolled the famously moneyed Steve Cohen, the owner who keeps forcing top theoretical scientists to search for previously undiscovered luxury tax tiers. And just like that, in the wee hours of the morning of Dec. 21, Correa agreed to sign with the New York Mets — and make a notable switch to third base while he’s at it.

We simply haven’t seen anything like this in America’s Pastime, or perhaps any pastime, to be clear. When you’re done catching your breath, let’s check out the full salary particulars of the Mets’ stunning Carlos Correa contract.

(Pending another medical, of course!)

Carlos Correa Contract Details & Salary

Numbers as first reported by Jon Heyman.

Years: 12

Total value: $315,000,000

Average annual value: $26,250,000

Free agency: 2035

Previously reported Correa Giants contract details

Years: 13

Total value: $350,000,000

Average annual value: $26,923,077

Free agency: 2036

Trea Turner got $300 million. Xander Bogaerts got $280 million. Dansby Swanson got $177 million. Suffice to say that the shortstop market has been booming at nuclear bomb levels. But the Mets, of course, already have the most expensive shortstop of all time: Francisco Lindor signed for 10 years and an incredible $341 million barely nine months earlier, necessitating Correa’s move to the hot corner.

In so many ways, this deal — and the situation by which it came to light — is just something else entirely.

Let’s note a few superlatives while we’re at it. Correa’s contract is:

The largest in MLB history for a third baseman by total value and the No. 4 largest in MLB history among shortstops if you still consider him one of those

The 11th-largest contract in history for any MLB player by total value

Larger than the career MLB earnings of every player in history besides Alex Rodriguez ($455.16 million), Miguel Cabrera ($353.19 million), and Albert Pujols ($341.81 million)

Carlos Correa’s Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

TOTAL MLB EARNINGS THRU 2022: $61,944,676

PROJECTED SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2036: $376,944,676

Read More: