Sneakers June 22, 2023
Ian Stonebrook
Cam Whitmore: Custom Kicks, Brand Building & More

Ahead of the NBA Draft, Cam Whitmore sat down with Boardroom to discuss his aspirations on and off the court.

Few names have more intrigue and a sense of suspense entering the 2023 NBA Draft than Cam Whitmore.

After a single season at Villanova, the Big East Freshman of the Year bet on his pro potential. His on-court performance caused him to quickly rise in status to top-10 projections in almost every mock NBA Draft. At only 18 years old, the DMV native has big dreams on the court when it comes to basketball and an increasing amount of business aspirations off the court.

Boardroom sat down with Whitmore at the GREATS Brand studio in New York City during Draft week. Hear what Whitmore learned from navigating the NIL landscape as an amateur athlete, why he looks up to LeBron James as a brand-builder, and the inspiration behind his custom kicks for his big night at Barclays.

Ian Stonebrook is a Staff Writer covering culture, sports, and fashion for Boardroom. Prior to signing on, Ian spent a decade at Nice Kicks as a writer and editor. Over the course of his career, he's been published by the likes of Complex, Jordan Brand, GOAT, Cali BBQ Media, SoleSavy, and 19Nine. Ian spends all his free time hooping and he's heard on multiple occasions that Drake and Nas have read his work, so that's pretty tight.