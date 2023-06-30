Boardroom Breakdown: What Actually Happens at the NBA Draft?

Rich Kleiman provides a Boardroom Breakdown of the ins and outs behind the scenes of the NBA Draft.

Last Thursday in Brooklyn, the next generation of basketball superstars bonded at Barclays Center to jumpstart the next installment of their hoop dreams.

From sure-fire No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama to top talent sliding and rising in each round, it was all captured on live TV in what’s become an annual spectacle for sports media.

However, what’s actually happening on the Green Room floor? What role do agents play in the placement of prospects? When reflecting on his ruby red suit, what will Gradey Dick tell his children 20 years from now?

Boardroom co-founder Rich Kleiman breaks down behind-the-scenes footage from this year’s NBA Draft, detailing the feelings and focus of all parties involved. Learn insights from his experience as an agent at previous drafts and his play-by-play of what happened at this year’s edition.