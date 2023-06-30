About Boardroom

Sports June 30, 2023
Ian Stonebrook
Ian Stonebrook

Boardroom Breakdown: What Actually Happens at the NBA Draft?

Rich Kleiman provides a Boardroom Breakdown of the ins and outs behind the scenes of the NBA Draft.

Last Thursday in Brooklyn, the next generation of basketball superstars bonded at Barclays Center to jumpstart the next installment of their hoop dreams.

From sure-fire No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama to top talent sliding and rising in each round, it was all captured on live TV in what’s become an annual spectacle for sports media.

However, what’s actually happening on the Green Room floor? What role do agents play in the placement of prospects? When reflecting on his ruby red suit, what will Gradey Dick tell his children 20 years from now?

Boardroom co-founder Rich Kleiman breaks down behind-the-scenes footage from this year’s NBA Draft, detailing the feelings and focus of all parties involved. Learn insights from his experience as an agent at previous drafts and his play-by-play of what happened at this year’s edition.

About The Author
Ian Stonebrook is a Staff Writer covering culture, sports, and fashion for Boardroom. Prior to signing on, Ian spent a decade at Nice Kicks as a writer and editor. Over the course of his career, he's been published by the likes of Complex, Jordan Brand, GOAT, Cali BBQ Media, SoleSavy, and 19Nine. Ian spends all his free time hooping and he's heard on multiple occasions that Drake and Nas have read his work, so that's pretty tight.