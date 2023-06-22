The projected top pick will be attending the draft in style with a custom-made suit that won’t be fully revealed until he hits the red carpet on Thursday.

Custom menswear brand Indochino will suit up 11 athletes expected to be selected in Thursday’s NBA Draft, perhaps none more visible to the public than top prospect Scoot Henderson.

The G League Ignite guard partnered with Indochino and his sister China, a Mix of Luxe stylist who also styles Scoot, on a truly unique look inspired by the Henderson family with a theme of “what got me here.” Using a made-to-measure Indochino suit as a base canvas, Mix of Luxe partnered with a seamstress named Orinthia in Henderson’s hometown of Marietta, Ga., to hand-sew more than 600 gemstones onto the jacket.

While everyone is eager to get that first look at the custom suit, Henderson’s full reveal won’t come until he hits the red carpet on Thursday afternoon inside Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

With the given name of Sterling, Scoot’s parents — Crystal and Chris — named all of their children after gemstones. Scoot has older brothers CJ and Jade, older sisters Diamond, Onyx, and China, and a younger sister Crystal. The suit’s hundreds of stones will form a family tree with the birthstones of his parents on the suit’s shoulders and the birthstones of his siblings representing protection, strength, spirituality, bountiful energy, and wellness. The branches of the family tree then spread across the jacket, blossoming into flowers that represent Scoot’s lifetime of growth leading into the greatest night of his young life as he joins the NBA fraternity.

“With some players, like Scoot, looking to take customization to the ultimate limits, and others opting for sleek, classic styles, we are honored to help each of these young men bring their vision to life,” Drew Green, Indochino’s president and CEO, said. “For these players, the NBA draft is something they have dreamed about for their entire lives, and we are humbled to be their suit of choice for this moment. With such a large roster of draftees this year, we had the amazing opportunity to showcase a variety of creative looks and tell each athlete’s personal story.”

In addition to Scoot Henderson, Indochino will suit up Cam Whitmore, Gradey Dick, Dereck Lively II, Noah Clowney, Leonard Miller, Maxwell Lewis, Julian Phillips, Chris Livingston, Jacob Toppin, and Logan Johnson. These players got to customize every aspect of their fit, including fabrics, lining, lapels, and custom embroidery. Indochino’s “Dress Like A Pro” collection will allow customers to help make those athletes’ looks their own.