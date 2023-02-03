Cam Whitmore of the Villanova Wildcats dunks the ball against the Georgetown Hoyas (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Whitmore came across Lemon Perfect as a healthier alternative to lemonade, his favorite childhood drink.

Cam Whitmore has only played 15 career games, but it’s clear that the Villanova freshman will be one of the rare one-and-dones to come through the Wildcats’ program. As the most athletic player on the Villanova roster, the runaway favorite for Big East Freshman of the Year checks all the boxes of a college basketball star on the court.

Off the court, Whitmore has NIL deals with Beats by Dre, Shop GLD, and as of Friday, Lemon Perfect. The company announced that it has signed the Wildcat phenom to a deal that makes him a brand ambassador — a role that seems to fit him perfectly.

The deal came about after Whitmore tried the zero-sugar water himself and reached out to the company. For Whitmore, it serves as a nutritional improvement over his previous go-to.

Photo via WME

“Lemonade has always been my go-to drink, and anybody that knows me, knows that especially when I was younger, it was my favorite drink,” Whitmore said.

The story goes that through high school and even into his short college career, his trainers had begged him to find a healthier alternative. The problem was that Whitmore hadn’t been able to find something that delivered that same satisfying taste without the sugar. Until Lemon Perfect.

“As I have continued to grow as an athlete, I’ve become more conscious of how important it is to give your body the right fuel, and that’s what makes Lemon Perfect so perfect,” he said. “Lemon Perfect gives me the best of both worlds — it gives me that taste I love, without all the sugar, and it allows me to perform at my best.”

Whitmore joins the Ohio State football duo of CJ Stroud and Luke Wypler as a Lemon Perfect ambassador. Both are expected to be NFL Draft selections this spring, with Stroud as a potential top-five pick.

The Villanova frosh probably won’t be far behind them as he eyes a turn to the pros with top-10 NBA Draft potential. Could zero-sugar hydration be what puts him over the top? Time will tell.

