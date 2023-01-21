Who’s the highest-paid player on the Buffalo roster? What are the Bills’ cap implications? Here’s what you need to know about this season’s Bills contracts.

In each season of the Josh Allen-Sean McDermott era, we’ve asked out loud whether it’s finally the Bills’ year. And whether or not that’s a question that is ultimately answered in the affirmative, it’s immutable that Buffalo has become one of the best-run, most consistent franchises in the NFL.

They locked in their franchise QB through the 2028 season. They found him a true star wideout in Stefon Diggs and signed him for nearly $100 million. The defense continues to be a team strength. So, while that means GM Brandon Beane’s front office won’t be facing any sort of make-or-break offseason this year, the real trick will be managing the effects that consistent success has on a roster that features a handful of players that are among the highest-paid at their respective positions across the entire league.

So, as the spring and summer approach, what are the team’s biggest contracts for the 2022 season? Who carries the biggest contract in Orchard Park here and now? Boardroom has all your Bills salary cap particulars, as well as a look-ahead to the 2023 campaign.

Bills Salary Cap 2022: Inside the Numbers

All dollar figures and cap estimates via Spotrac. Reflects a hard cap of $208.2 million.

So, are the Bills over the salary cap? Check out their full spending breakdown as of Jan. 20, 2023:

Active contracts: $230,498,244

Dead cap money: $1,654,690

Total salary cap usage: $232,152,934

Salary cap space: $-5,463,850

Buffalo Bills Contracts 2022: The Top 10

Includes the 10 largest active Bills contracts by total value. All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Contract : 6 years, $258,034,000

: 6 years, $258,034,000 2022 salary : $46,961,405

: $46,961,405 Free agency: 2029

NOTE: Allen’s contract includes a potential out after the 2025 season.

Contract : 6 years, $120,000,000

: 6 years, $120,000,000 2022 salary : $19,910,000

: $19,910,000 Free agency: 2028

NOTE: Miller’s contract includes a potential out after the 2024 season.

3. WR Stefon Diggs

Contract : 4 years, $96,000,000

: 4 years, $96,000,000 2022 salary : $24,565,000

: $24,565,000 Free agency: 2028

NOTE: Diggs’ contract includes a potential out after the 2024 season.

4. CB Tre’Davious White

Contract : 4 years, $69,000,000

: 4 years, $69,000,000 2022 salary : $10,338,230

: $10,338,230 Free agency: 2026

NOTE: White’s contract includes a potential out after the current season.

5. OT Dion Dawkins

Contract : 4 years, $58,300,000

: 4 years, $58,300,000 2022 salary : $9,085,870

: $9,085,870 Free agency: 2025

Contract : 4 years, $52,000,000

: 4 years, $52,000,000 2022 salary : $7,995,000

: $7,995,000 Free agency: 2027

NOTE: Knox’s contract includes a potential out after the 2024 season.

7. OLB Matt Milano

Contract : 4 years, $41,500,000

: 4 years, $41,500,000 2022 salary : $8,316,176

: $8,316,176 Free agency: 2025

NOTE: Milano’s contract includes a potential out after the current season.

8. DT Ed Oliver

Contract : 5 years, $30,563,022

: 5 years, $30,563,022 2022 salary : $3,177,975

: $3,177,975 Free agency: 2024

9. CB Taron Johnson

Contract : 3 years, $24,000,000

: 3 years, $24,000,000 2022 salary : $6,500,000

: $6,500,000 Free agency: 2025

NOTE: Johnson’s contract includes a potential out after the current season.

10. C Mitch Morse

Contract : 2 years, $19,500,000

: 2 years, $19,500,000 2022 salary : $8,250,000

: $8,250,000 Free agency: 2025

2023 Bills Free Agents

Buffalo Bills Salary Cap 2023: Looking Ahead

All dollar figures and cap estimates via Spotrac following Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season. Reflects an estimated 2023 hard cap of $225 million.

