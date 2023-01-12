The Buffalo Bills are one of the top teams in the AFC once again, but what does the future hold? Boardroom takes a look at the team’s upcoming free agents.
The Buffalo Bills have built into a championship contender these last few seasons. Headlined by quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs, the Bills enter the postseason with a real chance to make the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1990s. The team looks poised for postseason runs for at least the duration of Allen’s contract and tenure in Buffalo.
But every team must address free agency. The Bills will try to retool and remain in contention as they navigate the salary cap. The Bills are nearly $7 million over the cap currently — which is not totally insurmountable. The list of players the Bills’ front office will have to decide on include key contributors on defense, as well as complementary pieces on offense.
Boardroom takes a look at all the upcoming Buffalo Bills free agents and their expiring contracts.
2022 Buffalo Bills Free Agents
NOTE: Exclusive rights free agents will not be included. All contract and salary info via Spotrac.
Unrestricted free agents
1. FS Jordan Poyer
- Age: 31
- Expiring contract: 2 years, $19,500,000
- 2022 salary: $7,200,000
2. G Rodger Saffold
- Age: 34
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $6,250,000
- 2022 salary: $6,250,000
3. QB Case Keenum
- Age: 35
- Expiring contract: 3 years, $18,000,000
- 2022 salary: $3,500,000
4. DE Jordan Phillips
- Age: 30
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $5,000,000
- 2022 salary: $5,000,000
5. ILB Tyler Matakevich
- Age: 30
- Expiring contract: 2 years, $7,150,000
- 2022 salary: $2,500,000
6. ILB Tremaine Edwards
- Age: 24
- Expiring contract: 4 years, $12,659,544
- 2022 salary: $12,716,000
NOTE: Edwards’ contract is fully guaranteed, and his 2022 year is his fifth-year rookie extension
7. WR Jamison Crowder
- Age: 29
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $2,000,000
- 2022 salary: $2,000,000
8. RT David Quessenberry
- Age: 32
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,750,000
- 2022 salary: $1,750,000,
9. RB Taiwan Jones
- Age: 34
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,272,500
- 2022 salary:$1,272,500
10. P Sam Martin
- Age: 33
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,272,500
- 2022 salary: $1,272,500
11. G Greg Van Roten
- Age: 33
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,272,500
- 2022 salary: $1,272,500
12. G Ike Boettger
- Age: 28
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,187,500
- 2022 salary: $1,187,500
13. DE Shaq Lawson
- Age: 28
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,187,500
- 2022 salary: $1,187,500
14. WR Jake Kumerow
- Age: 31
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,187,500
- 2022 salary: $1,187,500
15. SS Dean Marlowe
- Age: 30
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,187,500
- 2022 salary: $1,187,500
16. G Bobby Hart
- Age: 28
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,185,000
- 2022 salary: $1,185,000
17. OLB A.J. Klein
- Age: 31
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,120,000
- 2022 salary: $1,120,000
18. T Justin Murray
- Age: 29
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,035,000
- 2022 salary: $1,035,000
19. RB Devin Singletary
- Age: 25
- Expiring contract: 4 years, $3,898,000
- 2022 salary: $2,540,000
20. S Jaquan Johnson
- Age: 27
- Expiring contract: 4 years, $2,704,340
- 2022 salary: $965,000
21. TE Tommy Sweeney
- Age: 27
- Expiring contract: 4 years, $2,616,184
- 2022 salary: $965,000
Restricted free agents
1. LB Tyler Dodson
- Age: 24
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $895,000
- 2022 salary: $895,000
2. CB Dane Jackson
- Age: 26
- Expiring contract: 2 years, $1,710,000
- 2022 salary: $895,000
3. CB Cam Lewis
- Age: 25
- Expiring contract: 2 years, $1,390,000
- 2022 salary: $895,000
Bills 2023 Salary Cap Details
Active contracts: $231,453,673
Dead cap money: $1,654,690
Total salary cap usage: $233,108,363
Salary cap space: -$6,419,279
