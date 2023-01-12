Will upcoming free agent Jordan Poyer be too expensive for the Bills to re-sign? (Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills are one of the top teams in the AFC once again, but what does the future hold? Boardroom takes a look at the team’s upcoming free agents.

The Buffalo Bills have built into a championship contender these last few seasons. Headlined by quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs, the Bills enter the postseason with a real chance to make the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1990s. The team looks poised for postseason runs for at least the duration of Allen’s contract and tenure in Buffalo.

But every team must address free agency. The Bills will try to retool and remain in contention as they navigate the salary cap. The Bills are nearly $7 million over the cap currently — which is not totally insurmountable. The list of players the Bills’ front office will have to decide on include key contributors on defense, as well as complementary pieces on offense.

Boardroom takes a look at all the upcoming Buffalo Bills free agents and their expiring contracts.

2022 Buffalo Bills Free Agents

NOTE: Exclusive rights free agents will not be included. All contract and salary info via Spotrac.

Unrestricted free agents

1. FS Jordan Poyer

Age : 31

: 31 Expiring contract : 2 years, $19,500,000

: 2 years, $19,500,000 2022 salary: $7,200,000

2. G Rodger Saffold

Age : 34

: 34 Expiring contract : 1 year, $6,250,000

: 1 year, $6,250,000 2022 salary: $6,250,000

3. QB Case Keenum

Age : 35

: 35 Expiring contract : 3 years, $18,000,000

: 3 years, $18,000,000 2022 salary: $3,500,000

4. DE Jordan Phillips

Age : 30

: 30 Expiring contract : 1 year, $5,000,000

: 1 year, $5,000,000 2022 salary: $5,000,000

5. ILB Tyler Matakevich

Age : 30

: 30 Expiring contract : 2 years, $7,150,000

: 2 years, $7,150,000 2022 salary: $2,500,000

6. ILB Tremaine Edwards

Age: 24

24 Expiring contract: 4 years, $12,659,544

4 years, $12,659,544 2022 salary: $12,716,000

NOTE: Edwards’ contract is fully guaranteed, and his 2022 year is his fifth-year rookie extension

7. WR Jamison Crowder

Age : 29

: 29 Expiring contract : 1 year, $2,000,000

: 1 year, $2,000,000 2022 salary: $2,000,000

8. RT David Quessenberry

Age : 32

: 32 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,750,000

: 1 year, $1,750,000 2022 salary: $1,750,000,

9. RB Taiwan Jones

Age : 34

: 34 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,272,500

: 1 year, $1,272,500 2022 salary:$1,272,500

10. P Sam Martin

Age : 33

: 33 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,272,500

: 1 year, $1,272,500 2022 salary: $1,272,500

11. G Greg Van Roten

Age : 33

: 33 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,272,500

: 1 year, $1,272,500 2022 salary: $1,272,500

12. G Ike Boettger

Age : 28

: 28 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,187,500

: 1 year, $1,187,500 2022 salary: $1,187,500

13. DE Shaq Lawson

Age : 28

: 28 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,187,500

: 1 year, $1,187,500 2022 salary: $1,187,500

The offseason acquisition of Shaq Lawson has been huge down the stretch. He’s become a starter since Von Miller went down and has continued his prowess vs the run, but also added some pass rush pop. A needed reinforcement#Bills #BillsMafia #GoBills — Anthony Cover 1 (@Pro__Ant) January 8, 2023

14. WR Jake Kumerow

Age : 31

: 31 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,187,500

: 1 year, $1,187,500 2022 salary: $1,187,500

15. SS Dean Marlowe

Age : 30

: 30 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,187,500

: 1 year, $1,187,500 2022 salary: $1,187,500

16. G Bobby Hart

Age : 28

: 28 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,185,000

: 1 year, $1,185,000 2022 salary: $1,185,000

17. OLB A.J. Klein

Age : 31

: 31 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,120,000

: 1 year, $1,120,000 2022 salary: $1,120,000

18. T Justin Murray

Age : 29

: 29 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,035,000

: 1 year, $1,035,000 2022 salary: $1,035,000

19. RB Devin Singletary

Age : 25

: 25 Expiring contract : 4 years, $3,898,000

: 4 years, $3,898,000 2022 salary: $2,540,000

20. S Jaquan Johnson

Age : 27

: 27 Expiring contract : 4 years, $2,704,340

: 4 years, $2,704,340 2022 salary: $965,000

21. TE Tommy Sweeney

Age : 27

: 27 Expiring contract : 4 years, $2,616,184

: 4 years, $2,616,184 2022 salary: $965,000

Restricted free agents

1. LB Tyler Dodson

Age : 24

: 24 Expiring contract : 1 year, $895,000

: 1 year, $895,000 2022 salary: $895,000

2. CB Dane Jackson

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 2 years, $1,710,000

: 2 years, $1,710,000 2022 salary: $895,000

3. CB Cam Lewis

Age : 25

: 25 Expiring contract : 2 years, $1,390,000

: 2 years, $1,390,000 2022 salary: $895,000

Bills 2023 Salary Cap Details

Active contracts: $231,453,673

Dead cap money: $1,654,690

Total salary cap usage: $233,108,363

Salary cap space: -$6,419,279

