One of Denver’s key role players is coming into his own under Michael Malone — take a closer look at the Nuggets’ Bruce Brown contract, as well as his career earnings.

Second-round picks in the NBA don’t always get to live the glamorous life in the long term. Your contract isn’t guaranteed. Your roster spot isn’t guaranteed. So, the story so far for Denver Nuggets wing Bruce Brown, who was selected 42nd overall in 2018, life is pretty good and getting even better.

Emerging from the University of Miami, Brown began his journey in Detroit before finding his way into the Brooklyn Nets after three seasons. It was there in 2021 that Brown began to make a name for himself as a truly hard-working role player; his tenacity at 6-foot-4 to play in the paint against bigger opponents and add a jolt of energy and hustle led to increased minutes with the Nets, and ahead of 2022-23, the Nuggets swooped in to sign him in free agency on a two-year deal worth over $13 million.

That season ended up being the best in franchise history.

With that in mind, Boardroom takes a look at the numbers behind Denver’s Bruce Brown contract, as well as the player’s career earnings so far.

Bruce Brown Contract Details and Salary

All dollar figures courtesy of Spotrac.

Years: 2 (second year is player option)

Total value: $13,281,950

Average annual value: $6,640,975

Free agency: 2023 or 2024

2022-23 salary: $6,479,000

2023-24 player option: $6,802,950

Like Nuggets teammate Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Brown has a player option that he can exercise to remain in Denver for 2023-24. Especially given how poised the team looks to contend for a few years to come, that flexibility is valuable.

However, Brown could also decide to bet on himself chase bigger minutes and bigger dollar signs on the free agent market. Coming up on his age-27 season, the next big decision he makes will be critical in shaping the years that will make up the top of his athletic prime.

Bruce Brown’s Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

TOTAL NBA EARNINGS THROUGH 2022-23: $15,045,726

ESTIMATED EARNINGS THROUGH 2023-24 (includes player option): $21,848,676