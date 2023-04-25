About Boardroom

Film & TV April 25, 2023
Athletes Unlimited Announces Upcoming Documentary

Layshia Clarendon dribbles the ball during an Athletes Unlimited women's professional basketball game between Team Smith and Team Sims on March 11, 2023, at Fair Park Coliseum in Dallas, TX. (Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Athletes Unlimited and Boardwalk Pictures are teaming up for a documentary to spotlight AU athletes on and off the field.

Athletes Unlimited is getting the documentary treatment. The professional women’s sports network announced plans on Tuesday for a feature that will honor the women making a name for themselves within the organization, which sponsors professional softball, lacrosse, volleyball, and basketball leagues.

“The athletes of Athletes Unlimited are truly creating a new model for pro sports and providing opportunities for countless women to achieve their professional dreams,” Cheri Kempf, Senior Vice President of Athletes Unlimited said. “Their stories are among the most compelling in all of sports, and we are so proud of the truly unique league we have created. Not only are Athletes Unlimited players beyond talented and dedicated to their sports, but we have also built a loyal and passionate audience and fanbase who follow our leagues with genuine excitement.”

The program is a collab with Boardwalk Pictures, the same company behind Cheer, Welcome to Wrexham, and Last Chance U. Each of those sports-centered productions earned a large audience of dedicated viewers. Like the aforementioned titles, the unscripted doc will chronicle the challenges athletes face on and off the field and court. It will cover all angles of their seasons, on a personal and professional level.

“Athletes Unlimited is a rich, layered backdrop for a story about characters who are taking control for themselves,” Boardwalk CEO Andrew Fried said. “Not only are they some of the most decorated female athletes in our country, across multiple sports, but they are building a new model from the ground up. We’re excited to work alongside AU, capturing compelling stories about these outstanding women.”

Athletes Unlimited wrapped its second season of professional basketball in March and will host two softball competitions starting in June. Season three of lacrosse also starts in July, and in October, volleyball will kick off its third year from Arizona.

volleyballbasketballsoftballlacrosseAthletes Unlimited
Vinciane Ngomsi is a Staff Writer at Boardroom. She began her career in sports journalism with bylines at SB Nation, USA Today and, most recently, Yahoo. She received a bachelor's degree in Political Science from Truman State University and when she's not watching old clips of Serena Williams' best matches, she is likely perfecting her signature chocolate chip cookie recipe or preparing a traditional Cameroonian meal.