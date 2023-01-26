About Boardroom

Sports January 26, 2023
Athletes Unlimited Softball to Return in June

via Athletes Unlimited
Starting June 9, Athletes Unlimited softball returns with its AUX and championship competitions. The action will air exclusively on ESPN properties.

Athletes Unlimited softball is coming back.

Both AUX Softball and the Athletes Unlimited Softball Championship Season will play out this summer in Rosemont, IL, with AUX running from June 9-25 and the championship competition going from July 28-Aug. 27.

Rosemont’s Stadium at Parkway Bank Sports Complex, the first professional sports venue dedicated exclusively to women’s professional sports in the United States, will host both contests.

“Athletes Unlimited continues to raise the bar for professional softball, and we are thrilled to make Rosemont our home for both the Championship Season as well as AUX this year,” said Sam Fischer, chair of the Athletes Unlimited Softball Player Executive Committee. “We are looking forward to another year of world-class competition in front of the best fans in the world.”

Nine additional athletes will join Fischer in the Chicago area this summer to play double-duty and suit up for both tournaments: Odicci Alexander, Sis Bates, Georgina Corric, Andrea Filler, Rachel Garcia, Victoria Hayward, Aubrey Leach, Amanda Lorenz and Tori Vidales.

On the streaming front, both competitions will again air exclusively on ESPN platforms. Last year’s AUX Softball and Championship Season broadcasts generated a 56% increase in viewership over the previous year.

The exclusive Unlimited Club season ticket presale starts Monday, Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. CT. Season tickets will be available to the general public starting Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 11 a.m. CT on auprosports.com.

Softball isn’t the only Athletes Unlimited sport with already confirmed dates and locations for the upcoming season. Athletes Unlimited Basketball is headed to the Lone Star State next month and its second season will run from Feb. 22 to March 26 at the Fair Park Coliseum in Dallas, Texas.

Vinciane Ngomsi is a Staff Writer at Boardroom. She began her career in sports journalism with bylines at SB Nation, USA Today and, most recently, Yahoo. She received a bachelor's degree in Political Science from Truman State University and when she's not watching old clips of Serena Williams' best matches, she is likely perfecting her signature chocolate chip cookie recipe or preparing a traditional Cameroonian meal.