Contracts & Salaries May 13, 2023
Sam Dunn
Andrew Wiggins Contract & Salary Breakdown

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
The former No. 1 overall pick found a fresh start (and a championship ring) in the Bay — take a closer look at the numbers behind the Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins contract.

It will eventually grow into one of those sneaky-good sports trivia questions: Which NBA team drafted Andrew Wiggins No. 1 overall 2014?

It’s easy to misremember the Minnesota Timberwolves — and not the Cleveland Cavaliers — as the team in question. Of course, these were the early days of LeBron James’ triumphant return to Cleveland, and he wasn’t about to spend the rest of the tippy-top of his athletic prime bringing along a young pup. Rather, the Cavaliers used the prized Kansas Jayhawk to bring in All-Star forward Kevin Love from the Twin Cities. Love won a championship with LeBron in 2016 as part of four straight NBA Finals appearances; Wiggins, meanwhile, struggled to develop into a premier performer alongside Karl-Anthony Towns and a revolving door of head coaches.

Then, another trade rolled around. Just before COVID lockdowns forced the NBA into its Orlando bubble for the business end of the 2019-20 season, Wiggins became the newest member of the Golden State Warriors.

Just two seasons later, he’d make his first All-Star team and win his first championship ring. That meant not just catharsis, but a spiffy new extension to the tune of four years and $109 million.

With that in mind, check out the finer details behind the Warriors’ expiring Andrew Wiggins contract, his subsequent four-year extension, and his career earnings to date in the NBA.

Click here for Boardroom’s full overview of Warriors contracts and salary spending for the 2022-23 season.

Andrew Wiggins Contract Details & Salary

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Current contract (through 2022-23)

Years: 5
Total value: $146,500,000
Average annual value: $29,300,000

Remaining salary under current deal:

2022-23: $32,600,060

Upcoming extension (begins 2023-24)

Years: 4 (fourth year is player option)
Total value: $109,000,000
Average annual value: $27,250,000
Free agency: 2026 or 2027

Annual contract extension salary numbers:

2023-24: $24,330,357
2024-25: $26,276,786
2025-26: $28,223,215
2026-27 player option: $30,169,644

Interestingly enough, Wiggins’ first NBA extension — a five-year deal signed with Minnesota and concluding in 2022-23 — is larger by total value, average annual value, and percentage of the salary cap than his fresh Warriors extension that kicks in starting in 2023-24. Call it the Larry O’Brien discount, as “Maple Jordan” wouldn’t have whiffed anything close to a championship in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

All told, Golden State’s financial commitments to Wiggins put him on track to reach or exceed $300 million in career on-court earnings by the time his age-32 season rolls around.

Not a bad career arc for a guy who was considered a potentially historic bust just a few short years ago.

Andrew Wiggins’ Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

NBA SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2022-23: $170,841,254

ESTIMATED SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2025-26: $279,841,256

Sam Dunn is the Managing Editor of Boardroom. Before joining the team, he was an editor and multimedia talent for several sports and culture verticals at Minute Media and an editor, reporter, and site manager at SB Nation. A specialist in content strategy, copywriting, and SEO, he has additionally worked as a digital consultant in the corporate services, retail, and tech industries. He cannot be expected to be impartial on any matter regarding the Florida Gators or Atlanta Braves.