The former No. 1 overall pick found a fresh start (and a championship ring) in the Bay — take a closer look at the numbers behind the Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins contract.

It will eventually grow into one of those sneaky-good sports trivia questions: Which NBA team drafted Andrew Wiggins No. 1 overall 2014?

It’s easy to misremember the Minnesota Timberwolves — and not the Cleveland Cavaliers — as the team in question. Of course, these were the early days of LeBron James’ triumphant return to Cleveland, and he wasn’t about to spend the rest of the tippy-top of his athletic prime bringing along a young pup. Rather, the Cavaliers used the prized Kansas Jayhawk to bring in All-Star forward Kevin Love from the Twin Cities. Love won a championship with LeBron in 2016 as part of four straight NBA Finals appearances; Wiggins, meanwhile, struggled to develop into a premier performer alongside Karl-Anthony Towns and a revolving door of head coaches.

Then, another trade rolled around. Just before COVID lockdowns forced the NBA into its Orlando bubble for the business end of the 2019-20 season, Wiggins became the newest member of the Golden State Warriors.

Just two seasons later, he’d make his first All-Star team and win his first championship ring. That meant not just catharsis, but a spiffy new extension to the tune of four years and $109 million.

With that in mind, check out the finer details behind the Warriors’ expiring Andrew Wiggins contract, his subsequent four-year extension, and his career earnings to date in the NBA.

Andrew Wiggins Contract Details & Salary

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Current contract (through 2022-23)

Years: 5

Total value: $146,500,000

Average annual value: $29,300,000

Remaining salary under current deal:

2022-23: $32,600,060

Upcoming extension (begins 2023-24)

Years: 4 (fourth year is player option)

Total value: $109,000,000

Average annual value: $27,250,000

Free agency: 2026 or 2027

Annual contract extension salary numbers:

2023-24: $24,330,357

2024-25: $26,276,786

2025-26: $28,223,215

2026-27 player option: $30,169,644

Interestingly enough, Wiggins’ first NBA extension — a five-year deal signed with Minnesota and concluding in 2022-23 — is larger by total value, average annual value, and percentage of the salary cap than his fresh Warriors extension that kicks in starting in 2023-24. Call it the Larry O’Brien discount, as “Maple Jordan” wouldn’t have whiffed anything close to a championship in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

All told, Golden State’s financial commitments to Wiggins put him on track to reach or exceed $300 million in career on-court earnings by the time his age-32 season rolls around.

Not a bad career arc for a guy who was considered a potentially historic bust just a few short years ago.

Andrew Wiggins’ Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

NBA SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2022-23: $170,841,254

ESTIMATED SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2025-26: $279,841,256