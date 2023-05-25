Boston considers the veteran’s defense, passing, and long-range shot as a core component of their success — Boardroom takes a closer look at the Celtics’ Al Horford contract, as well as his career earnings.

While the hype in Boston tends to surround Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, Al Horford has been a steady factor in the Celtics’ success for not one, but two highly productive stints atop the parquet.

His efforts may be outshined by the team’s twentysomething stars, but the five-time All-Star’s contributions and leadership have driven Boston to ongoing success. Horford found a second wind in his lengthy career following a 2020-21 campaign in Oklahoma City that saw him play in just 28 games due in part to COVID-19 shutdowns. The former Florida Gator rejoined the Cs ahead of the 2021-22 season and was a key component to the Celtics‘ Eastern Conference title, and was equally central to the team’s efforts the following year.

A 16-year veteran with a penchant for reinventing himself, Horford averaged over 30.5 minutes per game during the 2022-23 regular season despite his 36 years of age, consistently bringing defensive heft, plus passing, and opportunistic shooting. With that in mind, Boardroom breaks down the details behind the Celtics’ Al Horford contract, as well as his career earnings in the league — where he’s officially the highest-earning Latin American player of all time.

Al Horford Contract & Salary Details

All dollar figures as noted by Spotrac.

Years: 2 (final year is player option)

Total value: $19,500,000

Average annual value: $9,750,000

Guaranteed money: $19,500,000

Free agency: 2025

Annual contract extension salary numbers:

2022-23: $10,000,000

2023-24 player option: $9,500,000



Al Horford’s Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

TOTAL NBA SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2022-23 SEASON: $265,636,768

EXPECTED NBA SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2024-25 SEASON: $285,136,768