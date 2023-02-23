Our friends at FanDuel have all the tools you need to make your best bets with a fresh slate of Week 2 XFL predictions.

Just days after Super Bowl LVII, the relaunched XFL got off to a spirited start with its opening slate of games, with none more authentically bananas than AJ McCarron and the St. Louis Battlehawks authoring a furious comeback with the aid of a three-point PAT following a touchdown — yes, a real thing! — and a 4th & 15 conversion the league offers in place of an onside kick attempt.

Suffice it to say that we had some interesting scorelines in XFL Week 1 (my personal favorite being 18-15).

So, heading into XFL’s second weekend of the 2023 campaign, what do enthusiasts need to know in order to place the very best bets and get the most out of the action? Courtesy of our friends at FanDuel, check out the latest Week 2 XFL predictions with keen betting insights to match for DC vs. Vegas, San Antonio vs. Orlando, and Arlington vs. Houston.

XFL Predictions: 2023 Week 2

DC Defenders vs. Vegas Vipers (Feb. 25, 7 p.m. ET)

As Larry Rupp writes at TheDuel:

The crowd at Audi Field was crazy on Sunday and that intensity certainly helped the Defenders come back from an 18-8 deficit to win the game. DC’s defense was unstoppable in the second half as it constantly harassed quarterback Ben DiNucci, which led to two interceptions and a lost fumble.

That defense has its hand full against this weekend as the Vipers accounted for 261 total yards in Week 1. Perez threw 3 touchdowns and almost tied the game up on a two-point conversion attempt. The 28-year-old’s inaccuracy ended up costing Vegas when the game was on the line, though.

This is a great opportunity for Perez to bounce back. The Defenders gave up 331 total yards to the Sea Dragons in Week 1 and their inability to get off the field was overlooked with a few takeaways. As long as Perez finds the open man and throws the ball away when necessary, he’ll be the winning QB.

DC vs. Vegas Prediction: Vipers 23, Defenders 19

There’s value in backing the Vipers as a home favorite in this game, but there’s even more value in backing a high-scoring game to break out. Vegas showed off its offensive talent by averaging 4.4 yards per play in Week 1, while the Defenders managed to score 18 points despite tallying only 177 total yards. The rule changes in the XFL favor scoring and that’ll be evident on Saturday night.

Defenders vs. Vipers Best Bet: Over 36.5 Points (-110)

San Antonio Brahmas vs. Orlando Guardians (Feb. 26, 4 p.m. ET)

As Devon Platana writes at TheDuel:

There wasn’t much to like about the Guardians’ performance on either side of the ball last week. A big part of why they gave up 33 points is that they allowed four offensive touchdowns. The fact that they only scored six points through the first three quarters made it even harder to erase any deficit in front of them.

Were the Brahmas perfect in their loss? Of course not, but their defense was still impressive as they held the BattleHawks to just three points up until the fourth quarter. If they can replicate that performance again this weekend, I’m sure that the Brahmas can take advantage of the Guardians’ struggles.

At the end of the day, I’m riding with the team that looked better last week and that happens to be the Brahmas.

San Antonio vs. Orlando Prediction: Brahmas 20, Guardians 14

After the Brahmas and Guardians combined for only 27 points last week, I’m inclined to back the under when it comes to this week’s total. Neither team generated many offensive chances and even though the Guardians surrendered 33 points, I don’t see the Brahmas’ offense being capable of that sort of output just yet.

Erring on the side of caution, stick with the under.

Brahmas vs. Guardians Best Bet: 38.5 Points (-110)

Arlington Renegades vs. Houston Roughnecks (Feb. 26, 7 p.m. ET)

It’s hard to doubt the Roughnecks ahead of this matchup. After all, they’ve yet to lose in XFL competition, going 6-0 dating back to the 2020 campaign. Their offense also couldn’t be contained by the Guardians, resulting in a pair of passing touchdowns as well as two on the ground.

Even though the Renegades were victorious last week, I didn’t like the fact that they got off to a slow start, only recording one field goal in the first half. The team also generated just 255 total yards, which isn’t exactly inspiring — especially when they’re about to go head-to-head with an offensive juggernaut like the Roughnecks.

At the end of the day, the Renegades are in too deep this week. Back the Roughnecks winning this one.

Arlington vs. Hoston Prediction: Roughnecks 27, Renegades 21

The oddsmakers are predicting a high-scoring affair and I can’t say that I disagree. No teams scored more than either the Renegades or Roughnecks, after all. Considering how neither defense is anything special yet, I don’t expect many stops this week.

After the two sides combined for 55 points last week, there should be a decent amount of offense on the board come Sunday.

Renegades vs. Roughnecks Best Bet: Over 39.5 Points (-115)

