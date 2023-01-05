Get all the details on the full slate of games for the XFL’s return season in 2023, which includes 40 regular season games, two playoffs, and a championship.

The XFL, the Walt Disney Company, and ESPN — the football league’s official broadcasting partner — announced their 2023 season schedule Thursday. The XFL will kick off the third iteration of the league on Feb. 18, six days after the NFL’s season concludes with Super Bowl LVII.

The regular season will consist of 40 games, while the postseason features three — two playoff semifinal games and a championship. The games will be watchable on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and FX, including streaming on ESPN+.

“Through the global scale and support of Disney and ESPN, our fans will have multiple options to access and experience the XFL across broadcast, cable, and streaming,” XFL President Russ Brandon said in a release. “With six weeks until kickoff, we are excited about our partnership and the immersive game day viewing experience that our collaboration will provide viewers.”

It's OFFICIAL: #XFL2023 Season Schedule has landed!



All 43 XFL games (40 regular season, two playoffs, one championship) will be featured on a combination of ABC, ESPN and ESPN2, and FX. And all games will be streamed on ESPN+ and simulcasted in 142 countries around the world. — XFL (@XFL2023) January 5, 2023

Added ESPN Vice President of Programming & Acquisitions Tim Reed:

“Throughout the 2023 XFL season, each platform will have unique opportunities to showcase key moments, from the Championship on ABC, Playoffs on ESPN and ESPN2 and a big opening weekend with games on ESPN, ABC, and FX. We are also excited to provide another innovative offering for ESPN+ subscribers, with every game available live.”

The league and ESPN originally partnered last year in May to make the Disney-owned Worldwide Leader in Sports an exclusive XFL partner. The deal exist alongside a long list of additional XFL partnerships with organizations like the NFL, the Indoor Football League, Under the Lights Flag Football, Ticketmaster, FanDuel, and BreakAway Data.

And with fewer than 50 days until kickoff, the XFL and partners will be zeroed in on activating as much excitement as possible around the league’s long-awaited 2023 return.

Opening Weekend XFL Schedule

Feb. 18: Orlando Guardians vs. Houston Roughnecks

TDECU Stadium, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN & FX)

Feb. 19: St. Louis Battlehawks vs. San Antonio Brahmas

The Alamodome, 3 p.m. ET (ABC)

Feb. 19: Seattle Sea Dragons vs. DC Defenders

Audi Field, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Read More: