Ahead of the league’s 2023 return, the XFL announced Under Armour as its exclusive partner for equipment and apparel.

On Wednesday, the XFL revealed Under Armour as the league’s official uniform partner. UA will provide all on-field equipment for the XFL, including jerseys, training apparel, sideline apparel, and base layer apparel.

The 2023 XFL uniforms were created through a collaboration with the league’s ownership (Dany Garcia, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and RedBird Capital) and marketing teams alongside Under Armour itself. The Maryland-based athletic apparel company is using its ArmourGrid 2 jersey as the model. The jersey additionally features Under Armour’s signature ArmourGrid Vent and twillot fabric.

“Over the past decade, we have fostered a prolific partnership with Under Armour for Project Rock. They have proven to be a best-in-class partner and true innovators in the high-performance sports space,” XFL Chairwoman and Owner Dany Garcia said in a statement. “Integrating them into the XFL as Official Uniform Partner is a natural extension of this long-standing relationship. We have been closely collaborating with their exceptional talent to ensure these uniforms reflect the dynamic energy of each team and are engineered to deliver state-of-the-art athlete solutions to drive player performance while also prioritizing health and safety.”

As Garcia notes, business partner Dwayne Johnson has a longstanding relationship with Under Armour that dates back to 2016. The deal has seen Johnson and UA join together to create shoes, hoodies, jackets, hats, sweatpants, leggings, shirts, sports bras, and even headphones.

“Dwyane Johnson is an exceptional UA athlete and partner and we’re proud of the work he and Dany have put in to make their vision of next-level XFL a reality,” Under Armour SVP of Global Sports Marketing Sean Eggert said in a release. “Our partnership with the League is an evolution of Under Armour’s commitment to support athletes on their journey to compete in sport with innovative performance solutions they need to train, compete, and recover both on and off the field.”

As Johnson added on the occasion:

“We have built an incredibly strong relationship with Under Armour over the years as our trusted partner with Project Rock. For almost two years now, we have been working closely with Under Armour to ensure these new uniforms not only represent the pride and history of each city, but are also designed to withstand the physicality of this sport and each player leaving it all on the field come game day. Now it’s time for our players to gear up and ball out XFL style for the 2023 season.”

The relaunched XFL will kick off its regular season on Feb. 18, 2023 following the conclusion of the current NFL campaign. ESPN will serve as the league’s exclusive broadcast partner.

