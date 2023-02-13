As the league makes its big return, what does the XFL player salary structure actually look like for 2023? Let’s take a closer look at the details.

The conclusion of Super Bowl LVII means that the NFL is over for the next several months — but football isn’t. By the time the champagne reservoir runs dry in Kansas City, it will be time to salute the official relaunch of the XFL, whose 2023 season kicks off on Saturday, Feb. 18.

You can thank league co-owners Dany Garcia, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Gerry Cardinale for that.

This year, the XFL features North and South Divisions consisting of four teams each, with a host of notable names taking on head coaching duties, including two-time Super Bowl champion wide receiver Hines Ward (San Antonio Brahmas), longtime Oklahoma Sooners boss Bob Stoops (Arlington Renegades), and Hall of Fame defensive back Rod Woodson (Vegas Vipers).

However, this league is ultimately all about the players, and that got us thinking about just what an XFL contract entails for a professional football player.

So, what does the 2023 XFL player salary and benefits structure look like as the league relaunches? You have questions, Boardroom has answers.

XFL Salary 2023: Player Compensation & Benefits Overview

XFL contracts at a glance

Base XFL player salary : $59,000 Weekly pay per game : $5,000

: $59,000 Bonus per win: $1,000

All rostered players will receive their weekly pay and win bonuses regardless of whether they are active or inactive for a particular game, including for injury reasons.

It is likely that the league will offer increased bonus compensation for participating in and/or winning playoff and championship games, but details remain unconfirmed as of this writing.

Notably, thanks to the XFL’s official relationship with the NFL, players will be eligible to participate in NFL offseason programs after the XFL season concludes with its championship game on May 13.

XFL player benefits

All players are guaranteed room and board throughout the season via the XFL Hub, the league’s base of operations in Arlington, Texas.

The XFL will cover health, dental, and vision insurance for all players.

The value of these benefits is estimated to be worth approximately $20,000 per player.

Click here to see how 2023 XFL salaries compare to those of the rival USFL for its most recent season in 2022.

2023 XFL Teams & Head Coaches

North Division

TEAM VENUE HEAD COACH Arlington Renegades Choctaw Stadium, Arlington, Texas Bob Stoops Houston Roughnecks TDECU Stadium, Houston, Texas Wade Phillips Orlando Guardians Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida Terrell Buckley San Antonio Brahmas Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas Hines Ward

South Division

TEAM VENUE HEAD COACH DC Defenders Audi Field, Washington, DC Reggie Barlow Seattle Sea Dragons Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington Jim Haslett St. Louis BattleHawks The Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis, Missouri Anthony Becht Vegas Vipers Cashman Field, Las Vegas, Nevada Rod Woodson

