USFL 2022 Salary Breakdown

Boardroom breaks down what we know about USFL salaries for the 2022 season — for both active roster and practice squad players — as well as postseason bonuses.

This week, the upstart United States Football League made headlines — but not the kind you want. Reports emerged of a USFL player cut from his team due to… pizza?

Yes, former Michigan Wolverines and XFL running back De’Veon Smith took to social media to claim that he was released by the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers after noting a preference for pizza in response to a team meal featuring chicken salad. The Maulers countered in an official statement that Smith had “violated three team rules in a 24-hour span.”

According to what we know about USFL player salary figures for the 2022 season, that means Smith will miss out on no less than $45,000 in compensation, and perhaps much more.

So, what does the USFL 2022 salary structure actually look like? You have questions, Boardroom has answers.

USFL 2022 Salary and Contract Breakdown

How much do USFL players make? According to a preponderance of reporting, the pay structure works as follows.

For training camp and the regular season:

Every player receives $600 per week while participating in training camp

while participating in training camp Active roster USFL players get $4,500 per week during the regular season Totals $45,000 for the full 10 weeks

during the regular season Practice squad USFL players get $1,500 per week during the regular season Totals $15,000 for the full 10 weeks

during the regular season Additionally, active roster players receive a bonus of $850 per win

For the postseason:

Bonus of $850 per win continues to apply

continues to apply Each active player on the team that wins the USFL championship receives a one-time $10,000 bonus

All told, that means USFL players who play out the full 2022 season on an active roster can expect to make between $45,000 and $75,000 based on team performance.

By comparison, the league-minumum salary in the NFL for the 2022 season is just over $800,000.

2022 USFL Teams

South Division

Birmingham Stallions

Head coach: Skip Holtz

Houston Gamblers

Head coach: Kevin Sumlin

New Orleans Breakers

Head coach: Larry Fedora

Tampa Bay Bandits

Head coach: Todd Haley

North Division

Michigan Panthers

Head coach: Jeff Fisher

New Jersey Generals

Head coach: Mike Riley

Philadelphia Stars

Head coach: Bart Andrus

Pittsburgh Maulers