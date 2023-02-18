This article originally appeared at FanDuel.

The 2022-23 NFL season is in the rearview mirror, but that doesn’t mean the sport of football simply disappears until next fall. The XFL makes its return with a 40-game regular season starting on Feb. 18. Showdowns are set to be broadcast on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, FX, and the ESPN+ streaming app.

The XFL gained popularity back in 2020 for its unique rule changes such as the ability to go for 1 point, 2 points or 3 points after a touchdown instead of kicking. A three-year hiatus has now come to an end, so let’s take a deeper dive into this year’s championship odds as listed on FanDuel Sportsbook and make some XFL predictions.

2023 XFL Championship Odds

The Arlington Renegades have the best betting odds to win the XFL Championship (+430), likely because coach Bob Stoops is leading the way. Stoops won 191 college games with the Oklahoma Sooners; the Seattle Sea Dragons (+470) and St. Louis Battlehawks (+500) round out what is a close top three.

Arlington Renegades (+430)

(+430) Seattle Sea Dragons (+470)

(+470) St. Louis Battlehawks (+500)

(+500) San Antonio Brahmas (+650)

(+650) DC Defenders (+650)

(+650) Vegas Vipers (+650)

(+650) Houston Roughnecks (+700)

(+700) Orlando Guardians (+900)

2023 XFL Predictions & Best Bet

Having Stoops on the sideline does give the Renegades an advantage over other clubs, but the roster of the Renegades is far from proven. There are other teams that have more players with NFL experience ready to suit up. That’s especially the case when it comes to the Seattle Sea Dragons.

The Sea Dragons have Ben DiNucci slated to be their No. 1 quarterback. DiNucci gained fame at the NFL level during a stint with the Dallas Cowboys where he completed 23 of his 43 pass attempts for 219 yards. Even that slimmer of success gives him a leg up on most other signal-callers in the XFL.

The good news for DiNucci is that he has an exciting wide receiver to throw to. Josh Gordon is ready to ball out after finally fizzling out at the NFL level. The former All-Pro pass-catcher racked up 4,284 yards and scored 21 touchdowns in 77 NFL games. It’ll be interesting to see if his talent is still there.

It doesn’t hurt that the Sea Dragons have Jim Haslett as head coach. The 67-year-old was named NFL Coach of the Year back in 2000 and has June Jones working alongside him as offensive coordinator. Jones notably led the Houston Roughnecks to a 5-0 start in 2020 before the XFL was shut down.

XFL BEST BET: Seattle Sea Dragons (+470) to win the 2023 championship

2023 XFL Teams, Stadiums & Head Coaches

XFL North

TEAM STADIUM HEAD COACH Arlington Renegades Choctaw Stadium, Arlington, Texas Bob Stoops Houston Roughnecks TDECU Stadium, Houston, Texas Wade Phillips Orlando Guardians Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida Terrell Buckley San Antonio Brahmas Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas Hines Ward

XFL South

TEAM STADIUM HEAD COACH DC Defenders Audi Field, Washington, DC Reggie Barlow Seattle Sea Dragons Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington Jim Haslett St. Louis BattleHawks The Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis, Missouri Anthony Becht Vegas Vipers Cashman Field, Las Vegas, Nevada Rod Woodson

