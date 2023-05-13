As the XFL season comes to a close, Boardroom provides its best Arlington Renegades vs. DC Defenders prediction with an assist from the popular artificial intelligence constructs from OpenAI and Google.

Earlier this year, Boardroom wondered about what the lovable, potentially nefarious artificial intelligence chatbot known as ChatGPT had to say about the 2023 Formula 1 world championship and the fourth and final season of HBO’s Succession. With our curiosities piqued but our appetites for applying data mining algorithms in any and all directions far from sated, we did the very same thing for May 6’s super middleweight boxing championship — and we even threw Bard, a hunky AI newcomer on the block from none other than Google, right into the mix.

Well, folks, we’re not done. In fact, we’re only beginning to get a handle on the dynamics and implications of artificial intelligence chatbots as it relates to helping us painfully imperfect humans organize our own thinking about what’s happening around us and how we might make a few informed prognostications about what might occur in the future.

And that brings us to May 13’s XFL title showdown between Bob Stoops’ Arlington Renegades and Reggie Barlow’s DC Defenders for all the marbles.

With a betting odds assist from our friends at FanDuel, check out Boardroom’s inaugural AI-powered XFL Championship prediction rundown.

Welcome to the Chatbot Blitz.

2023 XFL Championship Predictions

NOTE: Artificial intelligence chatbots won’t actually “predict” football games per se, and they certainly do not offer betting advice. Rather, the query posed to each was to propose a plausible narrative arc and final result for the game, so each response is meant for entertainment purposes only.

Boardroom’s Arlington Renegades vs. DC Defenders Prediction

In the first XFL Championship Game since the league’s first iteration in 2001, here is the precise sequence of events that absolutely will occur:

In an early 3rd & 3 situation, Defenders quarterback Jordan Ta’amu runs play action and airs it out deep. The former Ole Miss Rebels star and 2023 XFL Offensive Player of the Year sees the ball intercepted in one-on-one coverage, with the defense returning it all the way for a pick-six touchdown.

As the game carries on, the underdog Renegades control the clock and frustrate the Defenders, pounding the ball consistently with lead back De’Veon Smith and playing it short over the middle to tight end Sal Cannella.

Coach Stoops’ offense begins to sputter and lapse into predictability midway into the third quarter.

Ta’amu and DC find the right balance of aggressiveness and poise in the passing game, scoring a go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter through wide receiver Lucky Jackson.

The Defenders control the game and force the Renegades into an interception and a turnover on downs in the latter stages of the game. DC wins the 2023 XFL Championship by a final score of 31-20.

ChatGPT’s XFL Championship Prediction

In the 2023 XFL Championship game, the Arlington Renegades and DC Defenders face off in a highly anticipated matchup. The Renegades come into the game as favorites, with a high-powered offense led by their star quarterback, while the Defenders rely on their stout defense and hard-nosed running game.

The game starts off with a bang, as the Renegades score on their opening possession with a deep pass from the quarterback to their speedy wide receiver. The Defenders respond with a long drive of their own, capped off by a bruising touchdown run by their running back.

The game continues to be a back-and-forth battle, with both teams trading blows on offense and defense. As the game enters the fourth quarter, the Renegades hold a slim lead, but the Defenders are driving deep into Renegades territory.

With just seconds left in the game, the Defenders are down by three points and have the ball on the Renegades’ 10-yard line. The crowd is on their feet, and tension is high as the Defenders line up for the final play.

The Defenders snap the ball, and the quarterback drops back to pass. He surveys the field, but the Renegades’ defense is swarming, and he can’t find an open receiver. In a last-ditch effort, he decides to tuck the ball and run for the endzone.

As he charges towards the goal line, he is met by a wall of Renegades defenders. The collision is massive, and the ball pops loose, bouncing towards the back of the endzone.

In a mad scramble, players from both teams dive for the ball, but it’s the Renegades’ safety who emerges from the pile with the ball secured in his hands. The referees signal touchdown, and the Renegades’ sideline erupts in celebration.

With the clock at zero, the Renegades win the 2023 XFL Championship in dramatic fashion, with a final score of 31-24. The team hoists the championship trophy high above their heads as confetti rains down from the sky, and the fans in the stadium cheer wildly.

For the Arlington Renegades, it’s a storybook ending to a thrilling season, and they cement their place in XFL history as champions.

Bard AI’s Defenders vs. Renegades XFL Prediction

The Arlington Renegades and DC Defenders are the two best teams in the XFL, and they have met twice already this season, with the Defenders winning both games. The Renegades are the underdogs, but they have a lot of momentum after upsetting the Houston Roughnecks in the semifinals.

The game is played at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and the crowd is evenly split between Renegades and Defenders fans. The Renegades get the ball first and drive down the field, but they settle for a field goal to take a 3-0 lead.

The Defenders respond with a touchdown drive of their own, and they take a 7-3 lead into halftime. The second half is a back-and-forth affair, with both teams scoring touchdowns. With just over two minutes remaining in the game, the Renegades are trailing 21-17.

The Renegades get the ball back and drive down the field, but they are facing a fourth and goal from the Defenders’ 1-yard line. The Renegades decide to go for it, and quarterback Derek King sneaks it in for the touchdown to give the Renegades a 24-21 lead.

The Defenders have one last chance to win the game, but they turn the ball over on downs with just seconds remaining. The Renegades celebrate their victory and become the first XFL champions.

The Renegades’ victory is a story of perseverance and overcoming adversity. They were the underdogs all season, but they never gave up. They played their best football when it mattered most, and they came away with the championship.

The Renegades’ victory is also a victory for the city of Arlington. The Renegades have brought excitement and hope back to the city, and they have shown that anything is possible.

2023 XFL CHAMPIONSHIP PREDICTION CONSENSUS: Arlington Renegades (ChatGPT, Bard AI) defeat DC Defenders (Boardroom)

A $100 bet on the Renegades to win (+240) at FanDuel Sportsbook pays out a profit of $240 .

. A $100 bet on the Defenders to win (-290) pays a profit of $34.48

A point spread bet on either the Renegades to cover +7 or the Defenders to cover -7 (both -110) pays out a profit of $90.91.

