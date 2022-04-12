NBA Top Shot Celebrates the WNBA with W Wednesdays

Each week, one WNBA superstar will choose their own favorite play or highlight from the 2021 season that will be minted as a Top Shot Moment.

With less than a month until the WNBA season begins and a day after the completion of the draft, Dapper Labs and NBA Top Shot are celebrating the W with a series of Wednesday NFT and Challenge drops, the company announced Tuesday.

“W Wednesdays” will highlight five of the league’s biggest stars:

Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson

Washington Mystics wing Elena Delle Donne

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier

Chicago Sky guard Diamond DeShields

Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale

Each week, one of the players will choose their own favorite play or highlight from the 2021 season that will be minted as a Top Shot Moment.

There will then be a corresponding Top Shot Challenge each Wednesday relating to their specific WNBA journey, with the Challenge reward being that W superstar’s Moment. The Challenges will ask Top Shot collectors to show off specific WNBA Top Shot Moments in order to receive this limited-edition NFT.

WNBA Moments debuted on Top Shot last August in a partnership between Dapper Labs, the WNBPA, and OneTeam Partners. Like its NBA counterparts, W Moments can be bought on Top Shot via Dapper’s Flow blockchain.

After the Chicago Sky defeated the Phoenix Mercury for the WNBA title last year, the W returns on May 6 for its 26th season featuring a record 36 regular season games for all 12 teams. But before the season tips off, fans of basketball and NFTs alike will now have the chance to snag a Moment from a WNBA superstar every Wednesday — something fans and collectors alike can celebrate.