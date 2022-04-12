NBA Top Shot Celebrates the WNBA with W Wednesdays

Each week, one WNBA superstar will choose their own favorite play or highlight from the 2021 season that will be minted as a Top Shot Moment.
With less than a month until the WNBA season begins and a day after the completion of the draft, Dapper Labs and NBA Top Shot are celebrating the W with a series of Wednesday NFT and Challenge drops, the company announced Tuesday.
“W Wednesdays” will highlight five of the league’s biggest stars:
- Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson
- Washington Mystics wing Elena Delle Donne
- Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier
- Chicago Sky guard Diamond DeShields
- Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale
Each week, one of the players will choose their own favorite play or highlight from the 2021 season that will be minted as a Top Shot Moment.
There will then be a corresponding Top Shot Challenge each Wednesday relating to their specific WNBA journey, with the Challenge reward being that W superstar’s Moment. The Challenges will ask Top Shot collectors to show off specific WNBA Top Shot Moments in order to receive this limited-edition NFT.
WNBA Moments debuted on Top Shot last August in a partnership between Dapper Labs, the WNBPA, and OneTeam Partners. Like its NBA counterparts, W Moments can be bought on Top Shot via Dapper’s Flow blockchain.
After the Chicago Sky defeated the Phoenix Mercury for the WNBA title last year, the W returns on May 6 for its 26th season featuring a record 36 regular season games for all 12 teams. But before the season tips off, fans of basketball and NFTs alike will now have the chance to snag a Moment from a WNBA superstar every Wednesday — something fans and collectors alike can celebrate.