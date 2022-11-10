About Boardroom

Sports November 10, 2022
Vinciane Ngomsi
Wilson Unveils 2022-23 NBA City Edition Basketballs

via Wilson
The NBA’s official game ball dropped two versions of each of its City Edition basketballs, celebrating characteristics of each NBA team city.

To coincide with the NBA’s City Edition jersey release on Thursday, Wilson Sporting Goods has unveiled the latest iteration of its City Edition basketballs for all 30 NBA franchises. Similar to the jerseys, each ball is an expression of what connects a team to its respective city.

If you live near or root for any of these teams, then the details of your specific basketball should look familiar. For example, the Philadelphia 76ers’ ball feature the iconic “City of Brotherly Love” nickname. The same is true for Portland‘s “Rip City” and Atlanta‘s “The Peach Tree State” emblem. Other teams’ balls rely on colors to give the product personality, like the classic orange hue affiliated with the New York Knicks or the brightly splashed gold and yellow for the New Orleans Pelicans.

For the Brooklyn Nets, Wilson opted for an all-white look with one panel painted in red, black, yellow, and blue swipes. The look is finished with “BKLYN NETS” etched in streetwear-inspired lettering. All balls are size 7 regulation basketballs, so they play double duty as a home decor piece or something to grab and use to assert your blacktop dominance.

Here are a few highlights from the collection:

Photos via Wilson

The NBA City Edition collection will be available on Wilson.com in two versions: a $75 collectors version and a cheaper $25 standard option.

