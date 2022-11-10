Inside Nike’s 2022-23 NBA City Edition Jerseys

Executives from Nike and the NBA give Boardroom the behind-the-scenes story on the all-new City Edition looks.

Year six of Nike‘s NBA City Edition jerseys dropped Thursday. The 2022-23 versions illuminate the bonds that unite the court, community, and culture.

The Swoosh revealed a lineup of new unis for 29 of the league’s 30 teams. Collectively, the jerseys will serve as fashion pieces that bring people together and break down barriers. Last year’s edition spotlighted each franchise’s distinct iconic eras in conjunction with the league’s 75th anniversary. Now, they are back to represent each participating city and team’s unique history and the legends central to their lore.

“The 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform collection showcases the unique history and culture behind NBA teams, their cities, and their shared bond with NBA fans around the world,” Christopher Arena, the NBA’s head of on-court and brand partnerships, said in an official release. “These uniforms are the culmination of a collaborative effort between Nike, NBA teams, and the league as we continue our commitment to highlight the local icons and narratives intertwined with our teams and cities that have helped define this league.”

Earlier this year, the Utah Jazz dropped an all-new black and yellow identity and opted out of the City Editions for this season.

Every City Edition uniform is the culmination of a two-and-a-half-year design process between Nike and the NBA. The multi-stage ideation process takes nine months on its own. It includes the creation of multiple renderings and a comprehensive PR and legal verification process. Next, each design on paper turns into samples, which takes an additional year. Finally, the jerseys begin to take their final form before their grand reveal to the world each November.

The end results introduce fans to a coveted rendition of their favorite team’s apparel.

“When these hit on TV, you can’t take me away from the screen,” Nadia Roohparvar, the NBA’s manager of on-court and brand partnerships, told Boardroom.

At this season’s jersey reveal at Nike’s NYC Headquarters, we spoke with executives from the Beaverton brand, the NBA, and teams around to league to discuss the process that led to the creation of this year’s exclusive designs. In total, we unveil the inspiration and meaning for what these jerseys represent to their individual teams and cities.

Additional reporting for this series was provided by Boardroom’s Ian Stonebrook.

