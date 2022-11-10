Boardroom goes inside Nike’s big reveal of the new Blazers City Edition jersey to be worn by the likes of Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, and Josh Hart.

The 2022-23 NBA Nike City Edition jerseys are here, with 29 of the 30 teams (the Utah Jazz are sitting this one out) taking various creative inspirations after a year of designs that combined iconic elements from their histories to celebrate the league’s 75th anniversary. This year’s league-wide initiative aims to honor the inherent bond between court, community, and culture.

Boardroom was at Nike’s NYC HQ last week to get a first look at the jerseys and had a chance to speak with NBA and Nike execs on the stories behind the uniforms that you’ll soon see on the court.

Behold — the Portland Trail Blazers 2022-23 City Edition jersey in all its glory.

Photos via Nike

The 2022-23 Blazers City Edition Jersey

The Blazers are definitely keeping Portland weird here with a nod to the old carpet pattern at the Portland airport, which became iconic in the 1990s. The geometric pattern displayed on a teal base became so popular that travelers going in and out of PDX would take photos of the unique carpet.

“I may or may not be guilty of doing a time or two myself,” said Chad Campion, Nike’s senior manager, product line, global basketball apparel.

The PDX airport code is also in teal on a black jersey, with the franchise’s iconic sash used as the vehicle for the pattern. The belt buckle displays the iconic Rip City mantra, and the anthem shows #RIPCITYCARPET, the first time a hashtag has ever been used on an NBA jersey.

“The familiar sash undeniably makes this a Blazers uniform,” Campion said.

It’s safe to say the NBA succeeded in repping Portland by keeping things quirky. It feels like a must-buy for Blazers fans.

