Culture November 10, 2022
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung

Portland Trail Blazers City Edition Jersey 2022-23: In Praise of the PDX Airport Carpet

Boardroom goes inside Nike’s big reveal of the new Blazers City Edition jersey to be worn by the likes of Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, and Josh Hart.

The 2022-23 NBA Nike City Edition jerseys are here, with 29 of the 30 teams (the Utah Jazz are sitting this one out) taking various creative inspirations after a year of designs that combined iconic elements from their histories to celebrate the league’s 75th anniversary. This year’s league-wide initiative aims to honor the inherent bond between court, community, and culture.

Boardroom was at Nike’s NYC HQ last week to get a first look at the jerseys and had a chance to speak with NBA and Nike execs on the stories behind the uniforms that you’ll soon see on the court.

Behold — the Portland Trail Blazers 2022-23 City Edition jersey in all its glory.

Photos via Nike
The 2022-23 Blazers City Edition Jersey

The Blazers are definitely keeping Portland weird here with a nod to the old carpet pattern at the Portland airport, which became iconic in the 1990s. The geometric pattern displayed on a teal base became so popular that travelers going in and out of PDX would take photos of the unique carpet.

“I may or may not be guilty of doing a time or two myself,” said Chad Campion, Nike’s senior manager, product line, global basketball apparel.

The PDX airport code is also in teal on a black jersey, with the franchise’s iconic sash used as the vehicle for the pattern. The belt buckle displays the iconic Rip City mantra, and the anthem shows #RIPCITYCARPET, the first time a hashtag has ever been used on an NBA jersey.

“The familiar sash undeniably makes this a Blazers uniform,” Campion said.

It’s safe to say the NBA succeeded in repping Portland by keeping things quirky. It feels like a must-buy for Blazers fans.

