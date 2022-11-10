Los Angeles Lakers City Edition Jersey 2022-23: Leaving a Legacy

Boardroom goes inside Nike’s big reveal of the new Lakers City Edition jersey to be worn by the likes of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook.

The 2022-23 NBA Nike City Edition jerseys are here, with 29 of the 30 teams (the Utah Jazz are sitting this one out) taking various creative inspirations after a year of designs that combined iconic elements from their histories to celebrate the league’s 75th anniversary. This year’s league-wide initiative aims to honor the inherent bond between court, community, and culture.

Boardroom was at Nike’s NYC HQ last week to get a first look at the jerseys and had a chance to speak with NBA and Nike execs on the stories behind the uniforms that you’ll soon see on the court.

Behold — the Los Angeles Lakers 2022-23 City Edition jersey in all its glory.

Los Angeles Lakers City Edition Jerseys 2022-23

The Lakers keep it simple with this year’s edition. Their jerseys represent a city where artists can use a blank page as a vehicle to tell the stories behind the change-makers who leave a legacy, which is the jersey’s anthem. The concentric circle design on the shorts symbolizes bringing all of LA together.

“It’s really striking in its intentionally simple design elements,” said Chad Campion, Nike’s senior manager, product line, global basketball apparel.

The purple and black accents mark the first time the Lakers are using this color combo in the franchise’s storied history.

“Everyone starts with kind of a blank canvas and you make it into something new. So it’s a little bit more abstract,” Nadia Roohparvar, the NBA’s manager of on-court and brand partnerships, told Boardroom. “But the way they’re going to connect it in their storytelling and local activation, we don’t even really have insight into that yet, but their plans are to just keep amplifying it and drawing connections through the canvas.”

