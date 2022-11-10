The team worked closely with Jean-Michel Basquiat’s estate to revive a popular look the team wore in 2020-21. Let’s go inside the new Brooklyn Nets City Edition look.

The Brooklyn Nets are bringing back their famous Basquiat-inspired uniforms from the 2020-21 season — only this time around, they’ve flipped the base color from black to white.

This year’s Nets City Edition jerseys pay tribute to Brooklyn-born artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, who rose to fame during the 1980s as part of the Neo-expressionism movement. His early art championed part of the graffiti duo SAMO, writing epigrams in the cultural hotbed of the Lower East Side of Manhattan back in the 1970s. During this time, rap, punk, and street art all combined to build the early stages of hip-hop culture.

Inside the 2022-23 Nets City Edition Uniform

Call it a perfect blend of Brooklyn, art, pop culture, history, and obviously sports. So, how does the process work?

“The NBA and Nets work directly through the [Basquiat] Estate for all matters, similar to how other third-party entities celebrate and pay tribute to his work,” a Nets spokesperson told Boardroom. “That process ultimately began in the ideation phase with the Nets brainstorming initial concepts and working closely with the league and Nike to bring our uniform to life.”

The uniform mixes authentic details and some of the most notable elements of Basquiat’s artwork. “BKLYN NETS” lettering runs across the chest, inspired by the artist’s signature style of writing. Running down the side trim is a multicolored stripe to reflect a style prevalent in most of his work.

“From that phase, all stakeholders involved cohesively worked together to see through that vision and focus on the unique design and deep storytelling that lives through these uniforms,” said a Nets spokesperson. “During that time, all parties – inclusive of the Nets, the NBA, and the Basquiat Estate – worked off each other’s feedback, developing a narrative and designing an authentic uniform that is deeply rooted in our city and franchise.”

The crown on the short represents the world-renowned crown found in most of his artwork, while also further referencing the Nets’ home in Kings County. Placed above the jersey’s jock tag is Basquiat’s iconic signature — his full name, written in capital letters.

The Nets explained how a few of their players have visited Basquiat’s King Pleasure Exhibit in New York City, and how the Basquiat Estate has “significant input” when it comes to designing the fan-favorite uniforms.

“The Basquiat Estate has a significant input into the uniform design, and the Nets, NBA, and Nike work closely with the estate to ensure the uniform both captures its vision and appropriately incorporates the art in an authentic manner.”

So, since they’re popular among the fanbase and players alike, is there a chance these become a permanent fixture?

“Never say never,” the Nets told Boardroom.

