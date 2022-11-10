Boardroom goes inside Nike’s big reveal of the 2022-23 Hawks City Edition uniform to be worn by the likes of Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, John Collins, and DeAndre Hunter

The 2022-23 NBA Nike City Edition jerseys are here, with 29 of the 30 teams (the Utah Jazz are sitting this one out) taking various creative inspirations after a year of designs that combined iconic elements from their histories to celebrate the league’s 75th anniversary. This year’s league-wide initiative aims to honor the inherent bond between court, community, and culture.

Boardroom was at Nike’s NYC HQ last week to get a first look at the jerseys and had a chance to speak with NBA and Nike execs on the stories behind the uniforms that you’ll soon see on the court.

Behold — the Atlanta Hawks 2022-23 City Edition jersey in all its glory.

Photos via Nike

The 2022-23 Atlanta Hawks City Edition Uniform

Three years after their first peach-themed jerseys debuted — fittingly, the amount of time it takes to grow a fruit-bearing peach tree from a seed — the Hawks are back with a black jersey with two tones of peach trim and a number gradient from Electro Peach to Sunset Haze. The jersey is meant to evoke the high energy and diversity of the ATL, with a peach/basketball symbol on the belt buckle and “The Peach State” as the anthem.

“What’s great about this to me is the pops of oranges. It comes across in different ways,” said Jesse Alvarez, Nike’s product director of global sports apparel in men’s basketball. “And to have that basketball logo inspired by the peach is just a really cool deal. So being able to stand for that true Atlanta vibe in a way they can.”

The Hawks’ brass certainly agrees.

“The Hawks’ peach 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform is a nod to our city’s roots as a cultural trendsetter,” said Melissa Proctor, the Hawks executive vice president and chief marketing officer. “We are grateful to the fans for the support of the Hawks this season, and we’re honored to have this uniform represent our great city and the state of Georgia.”

The Hawks will wear the jerseys 10 times in 2022-23:

Nov. 10 vs. Philadelphia

Nov. 23 vs. Sacramento

Nov. 27 vs. Miami

Dec. 19 vs. Orlando

Dec. 28 vs. Brooklyn

Jan. 16 vs. Miami

Jan. 28 vs. L.A. Clippers

March 17 vs. Golden State

April 2 vs. Dallas

