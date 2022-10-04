Week 5 NFL Predictions & Picks 2022

If you’re hoping to make the best bets, our friends at FanDuel ran all the numbers and are coming in hot with Week 5 NFL picks and predictions for Giants-Packers, Raiders-Chiefs, and more.

The NFL season is only a month old, but we’re already down to just a single unbeaten team — the head-turning Philadelphia Eagles. Show of hands if you had that one on your Bingo card.

So, with such a logjam of plausible conference title contenders at 3-1 and 2-2, we’re staring down a terrific opportunity to shine a spotlight on the best NFL bets for Week 5 — so we called on our friends at FanDuel to provide a full rundown based on the latest odds and projections for Cowboys–Rams, Giants–Packers (from London!), Raiders–Chiefs, and more.

Check out Boardroom’s compilation of the week’s most important games with our curated Week 5 NFL predictions and betting picks below.

2022 NFL Week 5 Predictions & Picks

Colts vs. Broncos (Oct. 7)

Thursday night’s opening salvo on Amazon Prime Video pits the offensively-challenged Colts against Russell Wilson and a Broncos team that’s won both of its games so far this season at Mile High.

As Devon Platana writes at TheDuel to kick off our Week 5 NFL predictions:

The Colts and Broncos have both struggled to find success to begin the 2022 NFL season. Having said that, Indianapolis has looked the worst of the two sides, averaging an NFL-worst 14.3 points per game. Now, things could get worse if No. 1 running back Jonathan Taylor can’t suit up on Thursday.

The Broncos will likely be without RB Javonte Williams as well, but I do trust their passing game over the Colts. Matt Ryan just doesn’t have enough chemistry with Indianapolis’ pass-catchers yet, while Denver has a few talented ballhawks in its secondary.

This game likely won’t be pretty (given what both teams have shown thus far), but I do expect the Broncos to emerge as the victors.

Broncos vs. Colts Prediction: Broncos 23, Colts 17

Cowboys vs. Rams (Oct. 9)

It feels strange that the Cowboys are really making things work with Cooper Rush at QB, but they are. Yes, it’s ridiculous to think that Dak Prescott (and his gigantic contract) would be facing any depth chart pressure upon his comeback from injury, but it’s hard to argue with how they’ve performed through four games.

With that in mind, as Devon Planana writes at TheDuel:

The Rams have gotten the better of the Cowboys in recent history, winning three of the last four meetings. Furthermore, Dallas hasn’t even beaten their upcoming foe on the road since September 2014.

The Cowboys could get a boost if Prescott returns from his energy, but chances are he won’t be 100% just a few weeks after undergoing thumb surgery. There’s also the fact that Dallas’ offense hasn’t looked that impressive this season, averaging the fifth-fewest points (17.8), whereas Los Angeles has scored 30-plus points in back-to-back games heading into Week 4.

The Rams have rebounded quite well since their Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills. If they can continue that momentum with another win over the 49ers, the Cowboys could be in some real trouble come Sunday — whether Prescott plays or not.

Rams vs. Cowboys Prediction: Rams 26, Cowboys 19

Giants vs. Packers (Oct. 9)

The Packers are likely the most lugubrious, morose 3-1 team in football. The Giants, meanwhile, have the exact same record and couldn’t be happier. That makes for a fascinating contest across the ocean in London.

As Devon Platana writes for TheDuel:

The Packers should give the Giants their biggest test since the latter faced the Tennessee Titans in Week 1. It’ll be even tougher for New York to succeed in London if Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor are sidelined or forced to play through their injuries.

I just don’t see a world where the Giants are going to outplay the Packers on such a big stage. Aaron Rodgers has succeeded in the spotlight time and time again, while also being a career 4-1 against New York. With Green Bay having the advantage on both offense and defense, the Packers should be victorious in their London debut.

Packers vs. Giants Prediction: Packers 28, Giants 14

Eagles vs. Cardinals (Oct. 9)

Who would have guessed that the Eagles would be the only team in the league to start 4-0? It’s a whole vibe. Only three teams have scored more points Nick Sirianni’s boys so far, and dark horse MVP candidate Jalen Hurts is still just 24.

As Larry Rupp writes for TheDuel:

This is the first true opportunity for the Eagles to prove they are one of the best teams in the NFC. So far, their first four games have come against opponents that did not make the playoffs last season. That is no longer the case. Kyler Murray is the first dual-threat quarterback they will take on as well.

There’s no reason to stop backing Philly now, though. The Eagles are averaging the second-most yards per game (435.5) and allowing the third-fewest yards per game (277.3) in the NFL. They have put together an elite balanced roster and will cause the Cardinals and head coach Kliff Kingsbury a ton of frustration.

Cardinals vs. Eagles Prediction: Eagles 24, Cardinals 20

Bengals vs. Ravens (Oct. 9)

Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson are two of the most exciting young players in the NFL — and though both of their respective teams are just 2-2, there’s currently no one in the AFC North with a winning record. The battle for pole position in the Rust Belt is going down on Sunday Night Football.

As Larry Rupp writes for TheDuel:

AFC North divisional matchups can be some of the toughest games to predict all season. These teams know one another well and both want to gain an edge in the race for a title. Baltimore has a chance to bounce back in front of its home crowd, but it’s Cincinnati that has the edge in this battle.

The Bengals beat the Ravens by a combined score of 82-38 across two 2021 meetings. Quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 941 yards, 7 touchdowns, and only one interception in those games. More of the same should be expected given Baltimore is allowing the most passing yards per game in the NFL (315.3).

Ravens vs. Bengals Prediction: Bengals 24, Ravens 21

Raiders vs. Chiefs (Oct. 10)

The Chiefs are beaming after a famous victory over Tom Brady and the Bucs Sunday night. The Raiders returned to winning ways in Week 4 after starting 0-3, but the Vegas boys admittedly won’t be feeling great about how their defense matches up with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Co.

As Larry Rupp writes for TheDuel to cap off our Week 5 NFL predictions:

A win for the Raiders would put them right back in the race for a divisional title, but that’s going to be tough to accomplish. Las Vegas is 1-8 straight up in its last nine games against Kansas City and was outscored by 67 points across two head-to-head matchups in 2021. That doesn’t inspire much hope.

The Chiefs have also only lost 1 of their last 10 home games and Arrowhead Stadium will surely be rocking with passionate fans in a primetime affair. Mahomes has a perfect opportunity to ball out given he has tossed 18 touchdowns compared to 5 interceptions in his career against the Raiders.

Chiefs vs. Raiders Prediction: Chiefs 31, Raiders 21

