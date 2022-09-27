NFL MVP Odds Entering Week 4: Jalen Hurts’ Underdog Campaign

A look at the NFL MVP favorites following the completion of Week 3 courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook, including Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and a certain Philly phenom.

Week 3 just wrapped up in the NFL, and though it’s still quite early in the season, there are already noticeable cracks in the foundation of a couple of franchises that fans surely expected to be something close to unstoppable. Meanwhile, an elite group of players is already stating a compelling case for pole position in the race for league MVP.

It’s still early, but it’s worth keeping an eye on the ones who could be clear favorites as the season rolls on. And while Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen still leads the pack despite an upset defeat against the Colts, there are a few frisky underdogs worth noting — including Jalen Hurts, whose Philadelphia Eagles are one of just two undefeated teams left in the entire league.

Let’s take a closer look at the NFL MVP odds for 2022 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

2022 NFL MVP Odds: Week 4

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Sept. 27 following the end of Week 3 and subject to change.

Josh Allen should have no complaints about his performance so far this campaign. The 26-year-old made a considerable pitch for his first MVP award on Monday, Sept. 19 against the Tennessee Titans. Allen recorded 317 yards, four touchdowns, and a QB rating of 128.9. Among his favorite targets in Week 2? Receiver Stefon Diggs. The $96 million guy notched 12 receptions for 148 yards and found the endzone three times at Highmark Stadium.

Many surel assumed that Buffalo’s first major test this season would be the Week 1 showdown against the reigning world champion Los Angeles Rams, but Allen made light work against Matthew Stafford and company. Sunday’s loss against the Miami Dolphins wasn’t ideal, but let’s call it a wake-up call heading into a critical game against the Baltimore Ravens. Should Allen manage to take down Lamar Jackson on the road in Baltimore this weekend, expect his MVP case to take on a life of its own as the season moves toward its midpoint.

And though he’s pegged at +600 at FanDuel, let’s not discount Jalen Hurts. The Philadelphia Eagles signal-caller played perhaps the best game of his professional career thus far on Monday, Sept. 19 against the Minnesota Vikings, throwing for 333 yards and one touchdown and tallying 57 rushing yards alongside two scores on the ground in a 24-7 victory. He followed up on that performance with a 24-8 thumping of the division rival Washington Commanders Sunday.

The NFC East doesn’t have a clear favorite yet; we’re still figuring out whether the Commanders have an actual chance at a postseason return. Down in Texas, Cowboys fans are holding out hope of a Dak Prescott return but have to be impressed with how the team has fared in his absence. The Eagles are the only unbeaten team left in the entire NFC, but it’s going to take more than just a winning record to convince voters of Hurts’ superiority over the MVP field.

Philadelphia strengthened its receiving corps in the offseason, with former Tennessee Titan AJ Brown leading the charge. Now, it’s up to Hurts to keep putting all the pieces together.

For what it’s worth, the Eagles also have one of the easiest schedule in the league this year on paper. If the former Alabama and Oklahoma QB can stay healthy (and, say, toss at least 30 TD passes), he’ll be in full command of his division and ready to shift the 2022 NFL MVP conversation in his favor.

Read More: