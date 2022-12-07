Week 14 NFL Predictions & Picks 2022

If you’re hoping to make the best bets, our friends at FanDuel ran all the numbers and are coming in hot with Week 14 NFL picks and predictions for the biggest games.

Week 13 of the 2022 NFL campaign brought us a third straight win by the Cincinnati Bengals over the Kansas City Chiefs in the calendar year 2022 dating back to the end of the previous regular season. Or… wait. Am I reading this right? Is the universe trying to sabotage Patrick Mahomes’ MVP campaign?

Suffice it to say that we shouldn’t have ever taken our eyes off Cincy, who have currently won four games on the trot — a streak bested only by the five-in-a-row San Francisco 49ers.

With that in mind, it’s time for us all to get properly locked in on the very best NFL bets for Week 14 — so we called on our friends at FanDuel for the full expert download based on the latest odds and projections for Bills-Jets, Eagles-Giants, Bucs-49ers, Dolphins-Chargers, and much more.

Check out Boardroom’s overview of the week’s can’t-miss games with our expert-curated Week 14 NFL predictions and betting picks below.

2022 NFL Week 14 Predictions & Picks

Raiders vs. Rams (Dec. 8)

When was the last time a defending Super Bowl champ was this far out of the picture?

As Isaiah De Los Santos writes at TheDuel to kick off our Week 14 NFL predictions:

Early NFL predictions and picks are from ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI).

Raiders: 78.0% to win

Rams: 21.8% to win

The Rams are being given a slight chance in this one, but I just don’t see it. Los Angeles’ offense has been decimated by injuries with the likes of Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Allen Robinson all on the injured reserve list. Trotting out John Wolford (or Bryce Perkins) at quarterback and Van Jefferson as the team’s top wideout puts this team as at a major disadvantage.

The Raiders, meanwhile, have shown some signs of life during their two-game winning streak. With stars like Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams, I think Las Vegas trounces the undermanned Rams.

Rams vs. Raiders Prediction: Bet Raiders -5.5 (-110).

Jets vs. Bills (Dec. 11)

The AFC East has no business being this interesting from top to bottom, and we’re here for it. The Bills are far ahead of the New York Football Jets on paper, but there are only two games separating them in the standings. Could there be a subsequent playoff clash between these two?!?

As Fairway Jay writes at TheDuel:

The Jets beat the Bills 20-17 as an 11-point home underdog back in Week 7. The yardage was nearly even (317-310) along with yards per play (5.2) as the Bills were held to a season-low 317 yards offense. New York went to the ground game with 34 rushes for 174 yards. Even with Mike White now at quarterback, a similar game script will be tried, but likely less success.

The Bills defense DVOA is No. 4 this season and just as strong in recent weighted games including No. 3 against the run. Josh Allen threw 2 INT’s and was sacked 5 times against the Jets in Week 9, but also led the Bills in rushing with 86 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Buffalo is averaging 6.2 yards per play offense, and the Jets 5.3 although better the last two games with White at quarterback. Still, the Bills co-lead the AFC with a +1.0 yards per play differential to the Jets + 0.5 and White will have a tougher time in Buffalo after throwing 2 INT’s last week at Minnesota.

Bills vs. Jets prediction: Bills 30, Jets 16

Eagles vs. Giants (Dec. 11)

What happened to “those” New York Giants? A 20-20 tie in Week 13 against the Commanders isn’t happy times, particularly coming off two straight losses in the lead-in. Meanwhile, the 11-1 Eagles are feeling no pain.

As Larry Rupp writes for TheDuel:

This is certainly not the right time for the Giants to be slumping. New York has not won a game since Nov. 13 and now has to face an Eagles offense that is firing on all cylinders. Philadelphia ranks second in the NFL in scoring at 28.2 points per game and third in total yards per game (388.3).

The Giants will have to step up on rush defense if they want any shot of winning this game. That is a lot to ask of a team giving up 5.1 yards per carry on the year (No. 30 in NFL), though. The Eagles tallied 363 yards on the ground two weeks ago and have a dual-threat quarterback in Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles are also 9-2 straight up in their last 11 games against the Giants, so give me Philly here.

Giants vs. Eagles Prediction: Eagles 28, Giants 20

Bucs vs. 49ers (Dec. 11)

Tom Brady just had to do it again, did he? It’s practically fate that the Saints gave the ball right back after TB12 and the Bucs scored on Monday night with three minutes left.

However, it’s arguable that the 49ers are perhaps even more inevitable by comparison.

As Larry Rupp writes for TheDuel:

These teams enter Sunday with very different QB situations. Tom Brady looked like his old self on Sunday, which gives Buccaneers fans hope for a playoff run. On the other side, Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot in Week 13 and the 49ers will now rely on rookie Brock Purdy moving forward.

The good news is that Purdy didn’t seem nervous against Miami as he completed 25 of his 37 passes for 210 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. The bad news is that Tampa Bay has posted the eighth-best pass defense DVOA rating and only allows 195.3 passing yards per game (No. 7 in NFL).

A rookie QB is no match for defenders like Devin White and Lavonte David, so I’ll back the Bucs.

49ers vs. Bucs prediction: Buccaneers 20, 49ers 17

Dolphins vs. Chargers (Dec. 11)

The Dolphins present some questions defensively, but you can’t tell me you’d be happy to face Tua, Tyreek, and Waddle in a playoff game. That would not be a credible assertion.

As Larry Rupp writes for TheDuel to cap off our Week 14 NFL predictions:

The Dolphins‘ Week 13 loss lines up as a bump in the road more than it does a cause for concern. The 49ers were able to shut down the immediate passing attack, but not many teams in the NFL roster a linebacker that shines in coverage as much as Fred Warner does. It’s time for a bounce-back outing.

Miami averages the fourth-most points per away game this season (26.2) and now gets to face a Chargers defense that gives up the second-most points per home game (28.0). LA has also posted the third-worst rush defense DVOA rating and allows a whopping 5.4 yards per carry (No. 32 in NFL).

The Dolphins are 12-4 straight up in their last 16 games against the Chargers, so I’ll back the road favorite.

Chargers vs. Dolphins prediction: Dolphins 31, Chargers 20

