iPhone 14 models topped global sales, becoming the most-shipped smartphone device in the first half of 2023. Apple shipped 26.5 million iPhone 14 Prop Max units between January and June, according to research firm Omdia’s Smartphone Model Market Tracker. There were 21 million iPhone 14 Pro units shipped and 16.5 million iPhone 14 devices. This success comes as Apple prepares for its next product demo event on Sept. 12. The Big Tech company is expected to announce the iPhone 15, two new Apple Watches, and the latest iOS upgrade. Here’s everything we know so far about the 15th generation of the iPhone. Apple is also planning a major upgrade for the iPad Pro sometime next year.

Also, Google “accidentally” leaked a photo of the Pixel 8 Pro on its own website the same day Apple announced its Sept. 12 event. There’s no launch date for Google‘s new mobile device yet, but the tech company usually holds its demo events in October.

Back to Apple. The company may debut a USB-C charging port with the iPhone 15 to align with European laws stating that all mobile phones, tablets, and cameras sold in the region must use USB-C for wired charging by Dec. 28, 2024. I don’t know about y’all, but I’m sensing Apple will surprise us with something at this event. Remember when the tech giant completely skipped over launching an iPhone 9 and introduced the iPhone X instead? I’ll never forget that.