The newest iteration of Apple’s biggest revenue-driver is set to drop this fall — Boardroom rounds up everything we know about the iPhone 15 so far.

Summer is coming to a close. The days are getting shorter, the temperatures a little chillier. This can only mean one thing: the newest iPhone is heading to market.

Since its 2007 debut, the Apple iPhone has gone through a number of iterations, making it the most popular cellular device of all with over 57% of the market share. Despite a recent slowdown in smartphone sales in the United States, Apple expects that the new model will deliver a notable sales bump. Last week, the company revealed its most recent earnings report that showed a 1% year-over-year decline.

From the original model to the most recent iPhone 14, plenty of the iconic device’s devotees will be eager to swap in their edition for the newest model. As the clock counts down to the reported release, Boardroom has all the details on what you might expect from the newest offering from Apple, including expected release date and new features.

When Does the iPhone 15 Come Out?

Currently, industry insiders anticipate that the iPhone 15 will drop on Sept. 22.

Leading into its on-sale date, Apple CEO Tim Cook and co are expected to have a special reveal announcement on Sept. 12 or 13, according to reporting from Bloomberg.

Which Sizes Will the Device Come in?

The model will follow the dimensions debuted with the iPhone 14. There will be four versions:

6.1-inch iPhone 15

6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro

6.7-inch iPhone 15 Max

6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max

This is good news for current users who can repurpose their favorite cases.

New iPhone 15 Features to Watch

The past few iPhone models have refined some marquee features. From the screen size to the camera quality, the central focus has been on creating a premium smartphone experience for its devoted fans. This time around, Apple enthusiasts will notice a few major differences.

Introducing a USB-C Charger

In 2022, the European Union brokered a first-of-its-kind deal that ensures you’ll never be left looking for a charger. Following the near uniform adoption of the USB-C charging format used by other mobile device manufacturers, European lawmakers agreed on new legislation which demands the integration of the technology into future models of the Apple product. However, the new rule, which goes into effect in Fall 2024, is not just for smartphones — the requirement applies across the board to other pieces of everyday technology including headphones, handheld video game consoles, speakers, and more.

As a result, Apple’s Lightning charger port that first debuted in 2012 with the iPhone 5 moves into the rearview.

Offering New Colorways

In recent years, Apple has expanded the color palette for the iPhone. Currently, the phone comes in six colors, but insiders believe that there will be a hot pink and bright blue option added to the otherwise muted pallet. Could Apple be the next company to benefit from a Barbie Bump?

Streamlining Design

Each model seeks to harken back to the original version of the iPhone, which offered a sleek, thin model, in some form or fashion. The iPhone 15 is expected to continue this trend, offering a slimmer alternative for those who keep the device tucked into a pocket.

Additionally, the space between the external border and the display is expected to be 1/3 thinner, offering more dedicated space for the display itself. The phone will also be made from titanium as opposed to stainless steel, which will make it noticeably lighter.

Boosting Processing Power

The iPhone 15 is all but guaranteed to feature the phone’s most powerful processing system to date. To achieve this, Apple will integrate Qualcomm’s 5G modem chips. This means better coverage and overall service and a longer battery life, among other benefits to the phone’s performance capacity.

How Much Will the iPhone 15 Cost?

The latest reports indicate that the newest model will set you back a pretty penny. According to an internal note acquired by MacRumors, the model will run between $799 for the baseline iPhone 15 to a price point of $1,299 for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.