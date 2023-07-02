Boardroom Tech Talk: Apple Hits $3T Market Cap

In the latest edition of the Boardroom Tech Talk newsletter, Boardroom’s Michelai Graham discuses Meta’s new VR subscription, Google’s failed AR glasses, and more.

I’m having flashbacks of the 2020 lockdown after CBS Studios announced that it’s creating an animated series based on Among Us. Let’s get the game back to the top of the gaming charts, shall we?

Apple is the Only Company Valued at $3T in History

Apple became the first company to hit a $3 trillion market cap in January 2022, and it did it again this week. The company made history, becoming first public company to hit that milestone twice. Shares for Apple rose past $193 to close out trading on Friday. As a result, the tech giant held its new market cap over the elusive marker. It marked the first day in history that a publicly traded company maintained a valuation over $3 trillion after the closing bell.

Apple may be the most valuable company in the world, and its closes competition is Microsoft, which is still $500 billion behind. Analysts think the tech giant could even hit a $4 trillion market cap by 2025, but let’s see how that shakes out when its $3,4999 Apple Vision Pro augmented reality headset launches next year.

Meta Launches New Quest Subscription Program

The launch of Meta’s virtual reality subscription Meta Quest+ signals that the tech giant is hyper-focused on bringing VR tech to the masses. Could Its investment be an attempt to keep up with it Northern California neighbor in Apple? Meta Quest users can now subscribe to the new services to get access to two hand-picked VR titles per month. Subscribers can redeem those titles on the first of each month. The service is available for Quest 2 and Quest Pro headsets and will be compatible with Quest 3 when the device drops this fall.

Meta Quest+ will cost $7.99 a month or $59.99 yearly.

What Happened to Google’s AR Glasses?

Google is shutting down Project Iris, its big plan to build augmented reality glasses. Even though we’re just hearing about the news this week, the project lost its top leader, Clay Bavor, four months ago. Business Insider reported that Google is focusing on AR software instead of hardware. However, I could still see the company rolling out some gadgets eventually.