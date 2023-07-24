About Boardroom

Film & TV July 24, 2023
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

Barbie vs. Oppenheimer: The Opening Weekend Box Office Battle by the Numbers

Photo via Warner Bros.
After an opening weekend duel unlike any Hollywood has ever seen, check out how the Barbenheimer box office numbers shook out, both domestically and abroad.

We knew this moment was coming. Finally, it’s upon us: BARBENHEIMER. Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer both arrived at movie theaters across the planet over the penultimate weekend of July, and it is safe to say that They Have Become Hits, Destroyers of Record Books.

Spoiler alert: The Barbie box office haul led the way both domestically and internationally, scoring over $70 million on Friday, July 21, alone — but the list of superlatives attached to both of these films is already about as long and heavy as the 70mm IMAX edition of it’s bigger, darker cinematic running mate.

So, now that we have numbers to sink our teeth into regarding the massive opening weekend gross figures for these two films, what else do we now know for sure about what just happened in this Barbie vs. Oppenheimer box office showdown? Check out the full results of this head-to-head Hollywood slugfest below.

Barbie Box Office Numbers: Opening Weekend

All figures below via Box Office Mojo.

  • Friday, July 21: $70,800,000
  • Saturday, July 22: $48,100,000
    • Day-over-day change: -32.1%
  • Sunday, July 23: $36,100,000
    • Day-over-day change: -24.9%
  • Barbie opening weekend gross (domestic only): $155,000,000
  • Total opening weekend global gross: $337,000,000

Based on current estimates, Barbie now owns the No. 24 biggest opening weekend in history, as well as the biggest ever by a woman director.

Opening Weekend Oppenheimer Box Office Gross

  • Friday, July 21: $33,080,000
  • Saturday, July 22: $26,110,000
    • Day-over-day change: -21.1%
  • Sunday, July 23: $21,310,000
    • Day-over-day change: -18.4%
Barbenheimer Box Office Numbers Head to Head

BarbieOppenheimer
$155MOpening Weekend
Gross (Domestic)		$80.5M
4,243Theaters3,610
$36,530$ per Theater$22,299
$70.8M7/21 Gross$33.08M
$48.1M7/22 Gross$26.11M
$36.1M7/23 Gross$21.31M
$182MOpening Weekend
Gross (Int’l)		$93.657M
$337MTotal Weekend
Gross		$174.157M

About The Author
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn is the Managing Editor of Boardroom. Before joining the team, he was an editor and multimedia talent for several sports and culture verticals at Minute Media and an editor, reporter, and site manager at SB Nation. A specialist in content strategy, copywriting, and SEO, he has additionally worked as a digital consultant in the corporate services, retail, and tech industries. He cannot be expected to be impartial on any matter regarding the Florida Gators or Atlanta Braves. Follow him on Twitter @RealFakeSamDunn.