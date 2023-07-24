After an opening weekend duel unlike any Hollywood has ever seen, check out how the Barbenheimer box office numbers shook out, both domestically and abroad.

We knew this moment was coming. Finally, it’s upon us: BARBENHEIMER. Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer both arrived at movie theaters across the planet over the penultimate weekend of July, and it is safe to say that They Have Become Hits, Destroyers of Record Books.

Spoiler alert: The Barbie box office haul led the way both domestically and internationally, scoring over $70 million on Friday, July 21, alone — but the list of superlatives attached to both of these films is already about as long and heavy as the 70mm IMAX edition of it’s bigger, darker cinematic running mate.

This is the first time in box office history that two movies opened to over $80M each. Hell it's only the FOURTH time two movies opened to over $50M each, and the first time that's happened in a decade. Also the second time one of those openers was co-written by Noah Baumbach pic.twitter.com/aRSbCLjnQI — Jonathan (@jonathanmb32) July 23, 2023

So, now that we have numbers to sink our teeth into regarding the massive opening weekend gross figures for these two films, what else do we now know for sure about what just happened in this Barbie vs. Oppenheimer box office showdown? Check out the full results of this head-to-head Hollywood slugfest below.

Barbie Box Office Numbers: Opening Weekend

Friday, July 21 : $70,800,000

: $70,800,000 Saturday, July 22 : $48,100,000 Day-over-day change : -32.1%

: $48,100,000 Sunday, July 23 : $36,100,000 Day-over-day change : -24.9%

: $36,100,000 Barbie opening weekend gross (domestic only) : $155,000,000

: $155,000,000 Total opening weekend global gross: $337,000,000

Based on current estimates, Barbie now owns the No. 24 biggest opening weekend in history, as well as the biggest ever by a woman director.

OK, a few misc. records for each movie:



Barbie has topped New Moon to score the biggest opening weekend of all time without a single IMAX screen, and it's the first $100M opener w/o IMAX since Breaking Dawn 1 (I used the IMAX Wiki for this, if I missed one lemme know). pic.twitter.com/GYeErzrSRL — Jonathan (@jonathanmb32) July 23, 2023

Opening Weekend Oppenheimer Box Office Gross

Friday, July 21 : $33,080,000

: $33,080,000 Saturday, July 22 : $26,110,000 Day-over-day change : -21.1%

: $26,110,000 Sunday, July 23 : $21,310,000 Day-over-day change : -18.4%

This weekend overall is the fourth single biggest weekend of all time, and only the fourth where the overall grosses topped $300M. https://t.co/E4ydAM3Ydm pic.twitter.com/iibkou1l7P — Jonathan (@jonathanmb32) July 23, 2023

Barbenheimer Box Office Numbers Head to Head