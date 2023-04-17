Her days on the court may be over, but Williams’ tenure as a Hollywood executive is just getting started.

Serena Williams may no longer be serving 100+ mph aces on the tennis court, but the 23-time Grand Slam champion is keeping plenty busy off of it.

The 41-year-old is launching a new multimedia production company called 926 Productions, first reported by The Hollywood Reporter and later confirmed by Williams herself by sharing the article on her Instagram story. Seemingly named after her birthday(Sept. 26, 1981), the new entity also consists of a first-look TV deal with Amazon Studios.

Caroline Currier, previously a senior vice president of television at Eric Newman’s Grand Electric, will be president of the company and is tasked with managing all aspects of production and development while working closely with Williams.

“With the launch of 926 Productions, we aim to elevate female and diverse voices through content that speaks to everyone,” Williams said in a statement to the outlet. “I’m so excited to begin this next chapter of my career alongside Caroline, a woman who understands the art of storytelling and is passionate about evolving the entertainment industry in new directions. I look forward to collaborating with her and developing unique projects that inspire audiences across all platforms.”

Added Currier: “I have long admired Serena not only as one of the greatest athletes of all time, but also a cultural icon. She is a once-in-a-generation talent who transcends sport and her commitment to excellence on and off the court is inspiring. As we bring our creative instincts together, I am thrilled to partner with Serena and build out a company that centers on championing impactful and entertaining stories yet to be told.”

During Currier’s time at Grand Electric, the Duke University alumn served as producer for Kevin Hart’s True Story as well as Pete Berg’s upcoming opioid drama Painkiller, both ordered by Netflix. Other work consists of tenures at eOne and The Mark Gordon Company, where she oversaw popular and long-running programs like The Rookie, Designated Survivor, and You, Me, Her. In her early days, Currier was an assistant at WME, the talent agency that currently represents Williams and 926 Productions.

In addition to this enterprise, Williams also runs a namesake clothing and jewelry line, a venture capital fund founded in 2017, and boasts endorsement deals with Nike, Gatorade, Ubrelvy, Michelob Ultra, and more.