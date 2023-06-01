The latest Savage X Pride collection is in full effect — learn more about what’s new for 2023 and who’s repping all the looks.

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty is back with its annual Pride collection in continued celebration and support of the LGBTQIA+ community. The campaign features models from the community, including AEW professional wrestler Anthony Bowens wearing the “Leisure X” matching set and “I Dare Hue” Strapped Brief. The Pride collection has an assortment of vibrant underwear, sleepwear, and relaxed-fitting sets.

Through the new campaign, Xplore it features a new pride collection with makeup by Fenty Beauty and skincare by Fenty Skin.

The key is: cool & comfort. 💯



Snatch up these Xclusive styles while they're still here. #SavageXPride pic.twitter.com/JOsUXWlJDe — Savage X Fenty by Rihanna (@SavageXFenty) May 29, 2023

Bowens, a former AEW tag team champion, is joined as a face of the campaign by entrepreneur Natassia Casas, artist Kyn Doll, DJ Maya Margarita, and stylist Ana Robinson.

The collection includes Leisure X Collection’s custom print with mesh color blocking featured in the I Dare Hue collection to the bold new “Hue Look Good” core microfiber collection, the design team pulled out all the stops to bring that Savage X spirit in honor of Pride 2023.

This Pride Month, the company is also partnering with Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin in partnership with Clara Lionel Foundation to support organizations working to uplift LGBTQIA+ youth and POC. CLF was founded in 2012 by Rihanna in honor of her grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite. The foundation invests in climate justice initiatives in the Caribbean and the United States and helps communities prepare for and withstand natural disasters.

During Pride Month, Savage X Fenty, Fenty Beauty, and Fenty Skin will financially support two additional organizations making a difference in the LGBTQIA+ Community with a total donation of $100,000 to the Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF). CLF will distribute these funds to Black Trans Femmes in the Arts (BTFA) Collective and the Hetrick-Martin Institute.