Fashion January 9, 2023
Vinciane Ngomsi
Vinciane Ngomsi

Rihanna Debuts Savage X Fenty ‘Game Day’ Collection

Photo via Savage X Fenty
With just over a month until the NFL’s biggest night, Rihanna is getting fans in the mood with brand-new threads — including a Super Bowl hoodie and two styles of football jerseys.

The NFL’s playoff field is officially set, and this year’s Super Bowl Halftime performer is welcoming the postseason with a brand new collection — on Monday, the one and only Rihanna debuted a limited edition capsule through her Savage X Fenty fashion label.

Aptly titled “Game Day,” the 17-piece line is divided into four sections: Stay Reppin’, Suited Up, Halftime Behavior, and Watch Party Vibes.

Available in both men’s and women’s silhouettes, the collection features loungewear essentials like hoodies, sweats, both oversized and cropped tees, a two-tone varsity football jersey, and a cropped jersey. Accessories include a beanie, cap, and collectible bandana. Rihanna leaned into one of many viral reactions to her halftime announcement with a top that reads, “Rihanna concert interrupted by a football game, weird but whatever.” When flipped up, it depicts the “We Found Love” singer’s face under a football helmet.

The Savage X Fenty Game Day collection includes two pairs of brown Super Bowl LVII sweatpants that read “Property of Fenty” across the back in black. You’ll find the same brown and black colorway in the cropped jersey — the oversize jersey comes in a sky blue, black, and white color scheme — as well as the hoodie, with both adorned with a Super Bowl inscription.

And don’t miss pair of boxer shorts adorned with footballs, either, arriving in both black and white styles.

The 17 pieces that make up the new Savage X Fenty Game Day collection are priced between $24.95 to $89.95.

Sizes range from XXS to 4X, and the collection is available to shop online at savagex.com and in retail stores. From Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, Savage x Fenty will host a three-day pop-up in Los Angeles. In addition to shopping the pieces in person, the event will also have giveaways and multiple photo ops.

Vinciane Ngomsi
Vinciane Ngomsi
Vinciane Ngomsi
Vinciane Ngomsi is a Staff Writer at Boardroom. She began her career in sports journalism with bylines at SB Nation, USA Today and, most recently, Yahoo. She received a bachelor's degree in Political Science from Truman State University and when she's not watching old clips of Serena Williams' best matches, she is likely perfecting her signature chocolate chip cookie recipe or preparing a traditional Cameroonian meal.