Who’s the highest-paid player on the San Francisco roster? What are the cap implications? Here’s what you need to know about this season’s 49ers contracts.
Super Bowl contention is expensive. Whether through salary or draft capital — or both, in the San Francisco 49ers‘ case — it takes serious resources to put a team in a position to vie for a championship in the world’s most profitable sports league.
San Francisco has committed to its short-term future, trading for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey during the year, but in the big picture, the money management has been terrific in 2022: For example, injured quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who reworked his contract to stay with the team after not finding a trade partner, still accounts for a higher percentage of the Niners’ effective spending against the cap than star tackle Trent Williams and edge rusher Nick Bosa. John Lynch’s steady managerial hand in the front office is undoubtedly a huge part of why the 49ers haven’t strayed far from plausible contention for the past few seasons.
So, what are the team’s biggest contracts of 2022? Boardroom has all your 49ers salary cap particulars for the 2022 season, as well as a look-ahead to the 2023 campaign.
San Francisco 49ers Salary Cap 2022: Inside the Numbers
All dollar figures and cap estimates via Spotrac. Reflects a hard cap of $208.2 million.
So, are the San Francisco 49ers over the salary cap? Check out their full spending breakdown as of Jan. 18, 2023:
Active contracts: $162,654,619
Dead cap money: $23,725,183
Total salary cap usage: $206,656,643
Salary cap space: $5,843,357
San Francisco 49ers Contracts 2022: The Top 10
Includes the 10 largest active 49ers contracts by total value. All dollar figures via Spotrac.
1. LT Trent Williams
- Contract: 6 years, $138,000,000
- 2022 salary: $8,011,765
- Free agency: 2027
NOTE: Williams has a potential out after the 2024 season.
2. LB Fred Warner
- Contract: 5 years, $95,225,000
- 2022 salary: $15,814,576
- Free agency: 2027
3. DE Arik Armstead
- Contract: 5 years, $85,000,000
- 2022 salary: $15,000,000
- Free agency: 2025
NOTE Armstead has a potential out after the current season.
4. TE George Kittle
- Contract: 5 years, $75,000,000
- 2022 salary: $10,509,629
- Free agency: 2026
NOTE Kittle has a potential out before the 2024 season.
Click here for Boardroom’s deep dive on Kittle’s contract with the 49ers.
5. WR Deebo Samuel
- Contract: 3 years, $71,550,000
- 2022 salary: $25,200,000
- Free agency: 2026
NOTE Samuel has a potential out after the 2024 season.
Click here for Boardroom’s deep dive on Deebo’s contract with the Niners.
6. RB Christian McCaffrey
- Contract: 4 years, $64,063,500
- 2022 salary: $690,000
- Free agency: 2026
NOTE: McCaffrey has a potential out after the current season.
Click here for Boardroom’s deep dive on CMC’s contract with the 49ers.
7. DE Nick Bosa
- Contract: 5 years, $51,515,248
- 2022 salary: $5,200,225
- Free agency: 2024
8. CB Charvarius Ward
- Contract: 3 years, $40,500,000
- 2022 salary: $13,500,000
- Free agency: 2025
9. QB Trey Lance
- Contract: 4 years, $34,105,275
- 2022 salary: $2,210,240
- Free agency: 2026
10. FB Kyle Juszczyk
- Contract: 5 years, $27,000,000
- 2022 salary: $3,775,000
- Free agency: 2026
2023 49ers Free Agents
Click here to read Boardroom’s full rundown of San Francisco 49ers free agents for the upcoming NFL offseason.
San Francisco 49ers Salary Cap 2023: Looking Ahead
All dollar figures and cap estimates via Spotrac following Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season. Reflects an estimated 2023 hard cap of $225 million.
Active contracts: $207,434,978
Dead cap money: $10,047,656
Total salary cap usage: $217,482,684
Salary cap space: $12,756,161
