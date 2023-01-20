Who’s the highest-paid player on the San Francisco roster? What are the cap implications? Here’s what you need to know about this season’s 49ers contracts.

Super Bowl contention is expensive. Whether through salary or draft capital — or both, in the San Francisco 49ers‘ case — it takes serious resources to put a team in a position to vie for a championship in the world’s most profitable sports league.

San Francisco has committed to its short-term future, trading for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey during the year, but in the big picture, the money management has been terrific in 2022: For example, injured quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who reworked his contract to stay with the team after not finding a trade partner, still accounts for a higher percentage of the Niners’ effective spending against the cap than star tackle Trent Williams and edge rusher Nick Bosa. John Lynch’s steady managerial hand in the front office is undoubtedly a huge part of why the 49ers haven’t strayed far from plausible contention for the past few seasons.

So, what are the team’s biggest contracts of 2022? Boardroom has all your 49ers salary cap particulars for the 2022 season, as well as a look-ahead to the 2023 campaign.

San Francisco 49ers Salary Cap 2022: Inside the Numbers

All dollar figures and cap estimates via Spotrac. Reflects a hard cap of $208.2 million.

So, are the San Francisco 49ers over the salary cap? Check out their full spending breakdown as of Jan. 18, 2023:

Active contracts: $162,654,619

Dead cap money: $23,725,183

Total salary cap usage: $206,656,643

Salary cap space: $5,843,357

San Francisco 49ers Contracts 2022: The Top 10

Includes the 10 largest active 49ers contracts by total value. All dollar figures via Spotrac.

1. LT Trent Williams

Contract : 6 years, $138,000,000

: 6 years, $138,000,000 2022 salary : $8,011,765

: $8,011,765 Free agency: 2027

NOTE: Williams has a potential out after the 2024 season.

2. LB Fred Warner

Contract : 5 years, $95,225,000

: 5 years, $95,225,000 2022 salary : $15,814,576

: $15,814,576 Free agency: 2027

3. DE Arik Armstead

Contract : 5 years, $85,000,000

: 5 years, $85,000,000 2022 salary : $15,000,000

: $15,000,000 Free agency: 2025

NOTE Armstead has a potential out after the current season.

4. TE George Kittle

Contract : 5 years, $75,000,000

: 5 years, $75,000,000 2022 salary : $10,509,629

: $10,509,629 Free agency: 2026

NOTE Kittle has a potential out before the 2024 season.

5. WR Deebo Samuel

Contract : 3 years, $71,550,000

: 3 years, $71,550,000 2022 salary : $25,200,000

: $25,200,000 Free agency: 2026

NOTE Samuel has a potential out after the 2024 season.

6. RB Christian McCaffrey

Contract : 4 years, $64,063,500

: 4 years, $64,063,500 2022 salary : $690,000

: $690,000 Free agency: 2026

NOTE: McCaffrey has a potential out after the current season.

7. DE Nick Bosa

Contract : 5 years, $51,515,248

: 5 years, $51,515,248 2022 salary : $5,200,225

: $5,200,225 Free agency: 2024

8. CB Charvarius Ward

Contract : 3 years, $40,500,000

: 3 years, $40,500,000 2022 salary : $13,500,000

: $13,500,000 Free agency: 2025

Contract : 4 years, $34,105,275

: 4 years, $34,105,275 2022 salary : $2,210,240

: $2,210,240 Free agency: 2026

10. FB Kyle Juszczyk

Contract : 5 years, $27,000,000

: 5 years, $27,000,000 2022 salary : $3,775,000

: $3,775,000 Free agency: 2026

2023 49ers Free Agents

San Francisco 49ers Salary Cap 2023: Looking Ahead

All dollar figures and cap estimates via Spotrac following Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season. Reflects an estimated 2023 hard cap of $225 million.

Active contracts: $207,434,978

Dead cap money: $10,047,656

Total salary cap usage: $217,482,684

Salary cap space: $12,756,161

