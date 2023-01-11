San Francisco 49ers Free Agents 2023

San Francisco has clawed its way to Super Bowl contender status — but what happens after their playoff run? Check out the full list of upcoming 49ers free agents for the 2023 offseason.
The San Francisco 49ers have built a well-oiled Super Bowl contender with homegrown talent, an efficient offseason, and a blockbuster trade for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey. It’d be awfully easy for them to blame the injury bug for third-string QB Brock Purdy holding down the fort as we enter the first week of the playoffs, but they haven’t made any excuses.
They’ve fought their way to a 13-4 record, and even though the offseason is probably the last thing on their minds at the moment, it’s inevitably going to become a priority whenever and however their playoff run ends. Not to mention it was their 2022 offseason re-signing of Jimmy Garappolo and the Deebo Samuel extension that helped get them to this point to begin with.
A deep playoff run, if not a Super Bowl appearance, should make them want to prioritize continuity. But will they? Take a look at all the Niners free agents heading to the open market this season.
Click here to check out Boardroom’s curated list of the most intriguing 2023 free agents around the NFL.
2023 San Francisco 49ers Free Agents
NOTE: Includes only unrestricted and restricted free agents; exclusive rights free agents will not be included. All contract and salary info is via Spotrac unless otherwise noted.
Unrestricted free agents
1. QB Jimmy Garoppolo
- Age: 31
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $7,000,000
- 2022 salary: $7,000,000
2. S Jimmie Ward
- Age: 31
- Expiring contract: 3 years, $28,500,000
- 2022 salary: 8,900,000
3. WR River Cracraft
- Age: 28
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $965,000
- 2022 salary: $804,165
4. DE Samson Ebukam
- Age: 27
- Expiring contract: 2 years, $12,000,000
- 2022 salary: $5,900,000
5. CB Emmanuel Moseley
- Age: 26
- Expiring contract: 2 years, $9,384,000
- 2022 salary: $4,400,000
6. OT Mike McGlinchey
- Age: 28
- Expiring contract: 4 years, $18,341,721
- 2022 salary: $10,880,000
7. LB Azeez Al-Shaair
- Age: 25
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $3,986,000
- 2022 salary: $3,986,000
8. K Robbie Gould
- Age: 40
- Expiring contract: 2 years, $7,250,000
- 2022 salary: $4,000,000
9. OT Daniel Brunskill
- Age: 29
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $2,433,000
- 2022 salary: $2,433,000
10. DT Hassan Ridgeway
- Age: 28
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,800,000
- 2022 salary: $1,035,000
11. DE Kerry Hyder
- Age: 31
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,500,000
- 2022 salary: $1,500,000
12. TE Tyler Kroft
- Age: 30
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,220,000
- 2022 salary: $1,220,000
13. DT Maurice Hurst
- Age: 27
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,187,500
- 2022 salary: $1,035,000
14. S Tashaun Gipson
- Age: 32
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,120,000
- 2022 salary: $1,057,774
15. QB Josh Johnson
- Age: 36
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,120,000
- 2022 salary: $1,120,000
16. DE Jordan Willis
- Age: 27
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,110,000
- 2022 salary: $1,110,000
17. LS Taybor Pepper
- Age: 28
- Expiring contract: 2 years, $2,080,000
- 2022 salary: $1,080,000
18. TE Ross Dwelley
- Age: 27
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,035,000
- 2022 salary: $1,035,000
19. C Jake Brendel
- Age: 30
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,035,000
- 2022 salary: $1,035,000
20. CB Jason Verrett
- Age: 31
- Expiring contract:
- 2022 salary: $838,608
21. S Tarvarius Moore
- Age: 26
- Expiring contract: 4 years, $3,351,372
- 2022 salary: $1,035,000
22. DE Charles Omenihu
- Age: 25
- Expiring contract: 4 year, $2,815,280
- 2022 salary: $2,540,000
Restricted free agents
23. LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
- Age: 26
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $895,000
- 2022 salary: $895,000
24. DT Kevin Givens
- Age: 25
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $895,000
- 2022 salary: $895,000
25. OT Colton McKivitz
- Age: 26
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $895,000
- 2022 salary: $895,000
Read More:
- San Francisco 49ers Free Agents 2023
- Coachella Goes Global with Headliners For 2023 Festival
- 4 NWSL Coaches Banned, 10 Clubs Sanctioned in Abuse Scandal Fallout
- The Grand Return of the Golden Globes: DEI, Voting, and What You Should Know
- Meek Mill, Kevin Hart, Michael Rubin Team Up For $7M Donation to Philadelphia Schools