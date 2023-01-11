About Boardroom

Contracts & Salaries January 11, 2023
Anthony Puccio
Anthony Puccio

San Francisco 49ers Free Agents 2023

The San Francisco 49ers' offseason starts with figuring out what to do at quarterback with Jimmy Garoppolo entering free agency. (Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire)
San Francisco has clawed its way to Super Bowl contender status — but what happens after their playoff run? Check out the full list of upcoming 49ers free agents for the 2023 offseason.

The San Francisco 49ers have built a well-oiled Super Bowl contender with homegrown talent, an efficient offseason, and a blockbuster trade for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey. It’d be awfully easy for them to blame the injury bug for third-string QB Brock Purdy holding down the fort as we enter the first week of the playoffs, but they haven’t made any excuses.

They’ve fought their way to a 13-4 record, and even though the offseason is probably the last thing on their minds at the moment, it’s inevitably going to become a priority whenever and however their playoff run ends. Not to mention it was their 2022 offseason re-signing of Jimmy Garappolo and the Deebo Samuel extension that helped get them to this point to begin with.

A deep playoff run, if not a Super Bowl appearance, should make them want to prioritize continuity. But will they? Take a look at all the Niners free agents heading to the open market this season.

2023 San Francisco 49ers Free Agents

NOTE: Includes only unrestricted and restricted free agents; exclusive rights free agents will not be includedAll contract and salary info is via Spotrac unless otherwise noted.

Unrestricted free agents

1. QB Jimmy Garoppolo

  • Age: 31
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $7,000,000
  • 2022 salary: $7,000,000

2. S Jimmie Ward

  • Age: 31
  • Expiring contract: 3 years, $28,500,000
  • 2022 salary: 8,900,000

3. WR River Cracraft

  • Age: 28
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $965,000
  • 2022 salary: $804,165

4. DE Samson Ebukam

  • Age: 27
  • Expiring contract:  2 years, $12,000,000
  • 2022 salary: $5,900,000

5. CB Emmanuel Moseley

  • Age: 26
  • Expiring contract: 2 years, $9,384,000 
  • 2022 salary: $4,400,000

6. OT Mike McGlinchey

  • Age: 28
  • Expiring contract: 4 years, $18,341,721
  • 2022 salary: $10,880,000

7. LB Azeez Al-Shaair

  • Age: 25
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $3,986,000
  • 2022 salary: $3,986,000

8. K Robbie Gould

  • Age: 40
  • Expiring contract: 2 years, $7,250,000
  • 2022 salary: $4,000,000

9. OT Daniel Brunskill

  • Age: 29
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $2,433,000
  • 2022 salary: $2,433,000

10. DT Hassan Ridgeway

  • Age: 28
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,800,000
  • 2022 salary: $1,035,000

11. DE Kerry Hyder

  • Age: 31
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,500,000 
  • 2022 salary: $1,500,000 

12. TE Tyler Kroft

  • Age: 30
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,220,000
  • 2022 salary: $1,220,000

13. DT Maurice Hurst

  • Age: 27
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,187,500
  • 2022 salary: $1,035,000

14. S Tashaun Gipson

  • Age: 32
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,120,000
  • 2022 salary: $1,057,774

15. QB Josh Johnson

  • Age: 36
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,120,000 
  • 2022 salary: $1,120,000

16. DE Jordan Willis

  • Age: 27
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,110,000
  • 2022 salary: $1,110,000

17. LS Taybor Pepper

  • Age: 28
  • Expiring contract: 2 years, $2,080,000 
  • 2022 salary: $1,080,000

18. TE Ross Dwelley

  • Age: 27
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,035,000
  • 2022 salary: $1,035,000

19. C Jake Brendel

  • Age: 30
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,035,000
  • 2022 salary: $1,035,000

20. CB Jason Verrett

  • Age: 31
  • Expiring contract:
  • 2022 salary: $838,608

21. S Tarvarius Moore

  • Age: 26
  • Expiring contract: 4 years, $3,351,372
  • 2022 salary: $1,035,000

22. DE Charles Omenihu

  • Age: 25
  • Expiring contract: 4 year, $2,815,280
  • 2022 salary: $2,540,000

Restricted free agents

23. LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

  • Age: 26
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $895,000
  • 2022 salary: $895,000

24. DT Kevin Givens

  • Age: 25
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $895,000
  • 2022 salary: $895,000

25. OT Colton McKivitz

  • Age: 26
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $895,000
  • 2022 salary: $895,000

