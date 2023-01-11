San Francisco 49ers Free Agents 2023

The San Francisco 49ers' offseason starts with figuring out what to do at quarterback with Jimmy Garoppolo entering free agency. (Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire)

San Francisco has clawed its way to Super Bowl contender status — but what happens after their playoff run? Check out the full list of upcoming 49ers free agents for the 2023 offseason.

The San Francisco 49ers have built a well-oiled Super Bowl contender with homegrown talent, an efficient offseason, and a blockbuster trade for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey. It’d be awfully easy for them to blame the injury bug for third-string QB Brock Purdy holding down the fort as we enter the first week of the playoffs, but they haven’t made any excuses.

They’ve fought their way to a 13-4 record, and even though the offseason is probably the last thing on their minds at the moment, it’s inevitably going to become a priority whenever and however their playoff run ends. Not to mention it was their 2022 offseason re-signing of Jimmy Garappolo and the Deebo Samuel extension that helped get them to this point to begin with.

A deep playoff run, if not a Super Bowl appearance, should make them want to prioritize continuity. But will they? Take a look at all the Niners free agents heading to the open market this season.

2023 San Francisco 49ers Free Agents

NOTE: Includes only unrestricted and restricted free agents; exclusive rights free agents will not be included. All contract and salary info is via Spotrac unless otherwise noted.

Unrestricted free agents

1. QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Age : 31

: 31 Expiring contract : 1 year, $7,000,000

: 1 year, $7,000,000 2022 salary: $7,000,000

2. S Jimmie Ward

Age : 31

: 31 Expiring contract : 3 years, $28,500,000

: 3 years, $28,500,000 2022 salary: 8,900,000

3. WR River Cracraft

Age : 28

: 28 Expiring contract : 1 year, $965,000

: 1 year, $965,000 2022 salary: $804,165

4. DE Samson Ebukam

Age : 27

: 27 Expiring contract : 2 years, $12,000,000

: 2 years, $12,000,000 2022 salary: $5,900,000

5. CB Emmanuel Moseley

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 2 years, $9,384,000

: 2 years, $9,384,000 2022 salary: $4,400,000

6. OT Mike McGlinchey

Age : 28

: 28 Expiring contract : 4 years, $18,341,721

: 4 years, $18,341,721 2022 salary: $10,880,000

7. LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Age : 25

: 25 Expiring contract : 1 year, $3,986,000

: 1 year, $3,986,000 2022 salary: $3,986,000

8. K Robbie Gould

Age : 40

: 40 Expiring contract : 2 years, $7,250,000

: 2 years, $7,250,000 2022 salary: $4,000,000

9. OT Daniel Brunskill

Age : 29

: 29 Expiring contract : 1 year, $2,433,000

: 1 year, $2,433,000 2022 salary: $2,433,000

10. DT Hassan Ridgeway

Age : 28

: 28 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,800,000

: 1 year, $1,800,000 2022 salary: $1,035,000

11. DE Kerry Hyder

Age : 31

: 31 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,500,000

: 1 year, $1,500,000 2022 salary: $1,500,000

12. TE Tyler Kroft

Age : 30

: 30 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,220,000

: 1 year, $1,220,000 2022 salary: $1,220,000

13. DT Maurice Hurst

Age : 27

: 27 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,187,500

: 1 year, $1,187,500 2022 salary: $1,035,000

14. S Tashaun Gipson

Age : 32

: 32 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,120,000

: 1 year, $1,120,000 2022 salary: $1,057,774

Age : 36

: 36 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,120,000

: 1 year, $1,120,000 2022 salary: $1,120,000

16. DE Jordan Willis

Age : 27

: 27 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,110,000

: 1 year, $1,110,000 2022 salary: $1,110,000

17. LS Taybor Pepper

Age : 28

: 28 Expiring contract : 2 years, $2,080,000

: 2 years, $2,080,000 2022 salary: $1,080,000

18. TE Ross Dwelley

Age : 27

: 27 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,035,000

: 1 year, $1,035,000 2022 salary: $1,035,000

19. C Jake Brendel

Age : 30

: 30 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,035,000

: 1 year, $1,035,000 2022 salary: $1,035,000

20. CB Jason Verrett

Age : 31

: 31 Expiring contract :

: 2022 salary: $838,608

21. S Tarvarius Moore

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 4 years, $3,351,372

: 4 years, $3,351,372 2022 salary: $1,035,000

22. DE Charles Omenihu

Age: 25

25 Expiring contract: 4 year, $2,815,280

4 year, $2,815,280 2022 salary: $2,540,000

Restricted free agents

23. LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 1 year, $895,000

: 1 year, $895,000 2022 salary: $895,000

24. DT Kevin Givens

Age : 25

: 25 Expiring contract : 1 year, $895,000

: 1 year, $895,000 2022 salary: $895,000

25. OT Colton McKivitz

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 1 year, $895,000

: 1 year, $895,000 2022 salary: $895,000

