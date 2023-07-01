The former MVP and future Hall of Famer is sticking around — check out the details behind the Clippers’ Russell Westbrook contract extension.
It is hard to imagine that Russell Westbrook‘s 2022-23 season was his 15th as an NBA player. The longtime cornerstone of the Oklahoma City Thunder has seen his NBA destiny (and destination) shift often for the past half-decade as the league itself has changed, but whether he was doing his thing in Houston or Washington or LA, there’s no denying that he’s one of the most popular, relentless figures on the hardwood.
And in the summer of 2023, the 2017 MVP and future Hall of Famer found himself staying home, hitting free agency only to return to the Clippers on a nearly $8 million extension.
Let’s take a closer look at the Clippers’ Russell Westbrook contract, as well as the superstar’s career earnings to date.
Russell Westbrook Contract Details & Salary
All dollar figures via Spotrac
Years: 2
Total value: $7,800,000
Average annual value: $3,900,000
Free agency: 2025
Previous contract: 1 year, $784,914
Click here for the full details behind Westbrook’s previous contract.
In a rare offseason in which his future isn’t in at least some doubt, the all-world superstar will look to help the Clips compete for a long-elusive title — the only thing that could be considered missing from Westbrook’s eye-popping resume. Having already accumulated over $330 million in career earnings before this contract is fulfilled, it’s full steam ahead for the triple-double machine.
Russell Westbrook’s Career Earnings
TOTAL NBA CAREER EARNINGS THROUGH 2022-23: $336,430,062
ESTIMATED CAREER EARNINGS THROUGH 2025-25: $344,230,062
