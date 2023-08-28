Street Lacrosse, a more accessible version of the sport, will debut with an Open Run at Kevin Durant’s “Build It and They Will Ball” court.

The Premier Lacrosse League and Boardroom have launched Street Lacrosse, a new, more accessible version of the sport. It will debut with an Open Run event on Sept. 8 in New York City at Kevin Durant‘s “Build It and They Will Ball” court at East Side Community School on East 12th Street.

Street Lacrosse is meant to parallel pickup lacrosse. Players only need sticks and a ball — commonly a tennis ball — to go with any agreed-upon boundaries, goal target, and score. The first-ever Street Lacrosse Open Run will feature pro and amateur games between PLL athletes and PLL Assists partners like Bronx Lacrosse, Harlem Lacrosse, City Lax, and Brooklyn Lacrosse.

Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman‘s Boardroom Sports Club invested in PLL in 2022.

“When KD and Ace invested in the PLL, we all knew our biggest impact would come from creating more access to the sport by giving back to the community,” said Paul Rabil, PLL’s co-founder and president. “Much like the game of basketball, Street Lacrosse will function as an equalizer for anyone who wants to pick up and play. We couldn’t be more excited about the launch of this movement.”

Launched in 2019, the PLL features eight teams, each with a 26-player roster, and will be tying teams to cities starting in its 2024 season next June.

“In everything we do, we want to work with great people, put on great events, and give back to the community,” Kleiman, Boardroom’s co-founder and CEO, said. “We strongly believe in Paul and PLL’s vision for their league. The chance to be able to partner with them not only helps grow the sport, but gives Boardroom the opportunity to create an event in New York that reflects our love for the city and its culture as well. This will be the first of many collabs between PLL and Boardroom.”

The Open Run will also feature music from DJ Ralphe Som, NYC street food, local art activations, and a series of lacrosse challenges. In partnership with STX, the PLL will donate 150 sticks and 12 nets to the East Side Community School, and will also give away 1,000 mini sticks to the public during the event so anyone can join a Street Lacrosse pick-up game.

