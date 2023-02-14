Pharrell Williams Gets Creative with Louis Vuitton

The fashionable hip-hop icon was tapped as the Creative Director for LVMH’s men’s fashion house.

Pharrell Williams is no stranger to high fashion. A long-time fixture in the front row at fashion shows from New York to Milan, Williams is stepping into a new role with one of the world’s most prolific fashion houses, Louis Vuitton. The Paris-based brand announced Williams as the creative director of Louis Vuitton menswear on Tuesday.

“Pharrell Williams is a visionary whose creative universes expand from music to art, and to fashion – establishing himself as a cultural, global icon over the past 20 years,” the statement read. “The way in which he breaks boundaries across the various worlds he explores aligns with Louis Vuitton’s status as a Cultural Mason, reinforcing its values of innovation, pioneer spirit and entrepreneurship.”

Williams will curate his first show at June’s Paris Fashion Week.

The move is Williams’ most recent foray into fashion. He founded his own fashion and beauty labels, including Billionaire Boys Club and skincare collection Humanrace. He also has previously collaborated with a number of brands, including Adidas, LVMH’s Tiffany & Co., and Chanel. However, it is not even his first creative connection with Louis Vuitton. Pharrell worked with the brand previously, laying the foundation for the future.

“I am glad to welcome Pharrell back home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as our new Men’s Creative Director. His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter.” declares Pietro Beccari, Louis Vuitton’s Chairman and CEO.

Pharrell will honor a long legacy of icons who have held similar positions for the fashion brand in the past. Virgil Abloh served as the artistic director for the menswear line from 2018 until his untimely death in 2021. With the news, LVMH has found his replacement. Williams and Abloh had a close creative relationship, which is expected to be reflected in Pharrell’s work with the brand.

The news comes just two weeks after KidSuper’s Colm Dillane took over the creative direction for its Fall/Winter 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week. The move led many to wonder if the Brooklyn-based designer was poised to step into a more permanent role. With Williams’ appointment, questions remain about KidSuper’s future with the brand.