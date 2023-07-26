From Rucker to Retail: Nike KD16 “NY vs. NY” Arrives Thursday

Fresh off the heels of a lifetime deal with the Swoosh, Kevin Durant’s 16th signature arrives at retail, celebrating summer hoops in the Mecca.

All across New York’s legendary asphalt, basketball’s best young hoopers have been going at it in Nike’s storied NY vs. NY tournament.

From Rucker to Dyckman, West 4th to Watson, the temperature’s rising for each athlete looking to take their team to glory and own official bragging rights as the best baller in New York City. It’s an energy that peaks in the hottest months in the Mecca, and one that transcends stages and states.

Back on April 25, 2023, that same sentiment spanned timezones when Kevin Durant debuted the Nike KD16 “NY vs. NY” in an elimination game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Miles away from the caged courts of NYC, the symbolic signature shoes turned the Footprint Center into the park.

Durant absolutely balled out in his unreleased sneakers to the tune of 31 points, six boards, and five dimes. With the world watching, he sent the competition home and had fans buzzing.

While the Suns’ next opponent was quickly apparent, hoopers and sneakerheads had to wait months for more information on the ruby red shoes that Durant showcased. Eventually in early July, Nike seeded pairs to the top players on the NY vs. NY circuit.

On July 27 at 10 a.m. EST, the “NY vs NY” Nike KD16 can finally be yours.

The same sneakers KD wore in the playoffs and New York’s top talent wore in summer runs are arriving at retail. Not only is the colorway a major moment for the spirit of summer hoops, it’s also the first formal rollout for Kevin Durant’s newest signature shoe.

In cut and composition, the Nike KD16 picks up where its predecessor left off. A multi-layer mesh upper hugs the foot for a broken-in feel fresh out of the box, resting right below the ankle for total freedom of motion.

Bottom-loaded Zoom Air provides pop for the game’s most efficient scorer and fans alike, updating the soft set-up of the KD15 for cushioned comfort with an even snappier response.

via Nike

Releasing on the heels of Durant signing a lifetime contract with Nike, the KD16 is the latest chapter in a storied series set to launch new styles and revive retros.

Keep it locked to Boardroom for all things Nike x KD as the 2023-24 NBA season approaches.