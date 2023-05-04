The Swoosh confirmed three new colorways coming in rapid succession, with the first dropping on May 5.

Last week, Kevin Durant and Nike locked in for a lifetime partnership. This month, the saga continues with the release of three thematic Nike KD 15 drops.

On May 5, the “What the” Nike KD 15 presents a collage colorway of the best stories seen on the silhouette thus far. Pulling panels from Timothy Goodman‘s art-inspired iteration, glow-in-the-dark caging seen on producer Cardo’s collaboration, and plush “Aunt Pearl” pops on the right shoe’s tongue, a handful of hits appear. In true “what the” fashion, the mismatched makeup pulls in an array of tales told on the KD 15 for one loud statement sneaker.

Shortly after on May 14, the Nike KD 15 “B.A.D” debuts at retail right in time for Mother’s Day. Offering an homage to Barbara Davis, Durant’s late grandmother, this purple pair packs heartfelt detailing seen by way of lush lavender accents and embroidered nods to Davis’ children and grandchildren. Kevin’s mother, Ms. Wanda Durant, collaborated on the shoe’s design.

Closing out the 15th silhouette, the Nike KD 15 “50th Anniversary of Hip Hop” launches on June 1. Based in black and contrasted by cream caging, this tribute takes plays on a half-century of music and culture that’s shaped Kevin’s passions off-court. Rich tumbled leather adorns the heel, while a microphone hangtag brings the theme home.

Keep it locked to Boardroom for more details regarding upcoming Nike KD color stories and releases of the new and retro variety.