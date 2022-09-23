This week’s Boardroom NFT Sales Roundup includes Bored Ape Yacht Club, Azuki, and NFL All Day — plus, more on Cool Cats’ new CEO.

NFT sales are still down this week. What happened to the seven-figure deals that we used to see roll in to wow the market? CryptoSlam’s data show that over 190,300 buyers spent more than $116 million on non-fungible tokens in the past seven days, which is down 8.23% compared to the previous week. Projects like Bored Ape Yacht Club, Sorare, and Dapper Labs’ NFL All Day topped the list of overall sales.

Here’s a rundown of everything you need to know about the non-fungible token market this past week:

NFT sales and blockchain volume changes over the past week, per CryptoSlam:

Solana sales are down 36%, with $23.3 million in sales.

36%, with $23.3 million in sales. ImmutableX sales are up 534%, with the blockchain managing $5.2 million in sales.

534%, with the blockchain managing $5.2 million in sales. Ethereum and Flow sales are down 0.3% and $2.7%, respectively.

0.3% and $2.7%, respectively. Crypto fan token sales are up 6.4%, with $1.5 billion in sales.

6.4%, with $1.5 billion in sales. y00ts mint t00b sales are down nearly 80%, with $1 million in sales after launching two weeks ago.

Highest-selling NFT projects, also via CryptoSlam:

Bored Ape Yacht Club : $8.4 million (+17%)

: $8.4 million (+17%) Mutant Ape Yacht Club : $5.1 million (+13%)

: $5.1 million (+13%) Sorare : $4.9 million (-21%)

: $4.9 million (-21%) Gods Unchained Immutable : $4.8 million (+780%)

: $4.8 million (+780%) RENGA: $4.7 million (+18%)

More NFT and crypto news:

NFL All Day’s highlight Moments are getting a nice boost from NFT fans. The project is up 8%, with $4.6 million in sales on Dapper Labs’ Flow blockchain.

highlight Moments are getting a nice boost from NFT fans. The project is up 8%, with $4.6 million in sales on Dapper Labs’ Flow blockchain. The Cool Cats NFT project welcomed new CEO Stephen Teglas this week. The exec joins the platform after previously working at Disney, RECUR, and Warner Bros. Cool Cats sales are up 258% this week, with about $969,100.

NFT project welcomed new CEO Stephen Teglas this week. The exec joins the platform after previously working at Disney, RECUR, and Warner Bros. Cool Cats sales are up 258% this week, with about $969,100. MicroStrategy scooped up 301 more Bitcoin for roughly $6 million. The analytics software company now holds almost 130,000 Bitcoin.

scooped up 301 more Bitcoin for roughly $6 million. The analytics software company now holds almost 130,000 Bitcoin. Cryptocurrency exchange FTX wants to raise up to $1 billion to achieve a $32 billion estimated valuation.

wants to raise up to $1 billion to achieve a $32 billion estimated valuation. Doodles and CloneX sales are down 69% and 32%, respectively, as consumer interest in the projects continues to slide.

Top NFT Sales of the Week

Punk #3313 was sold for $301,966 (236.9 ETH) on Sept. 22.

Bored Ape #2897 was sold for $284,962 (150.69 ETH) on Sept. 20.

Yin Yang by DeeKay Kwon was sold for $155,584 (118 ETH) on Sept. 22.

Azuki #837 was sold for $139,788 (105.5 ETH) on Sept. 21.

Fidenza #196 was sold for $138,914 (104.75 ETH) on Sept. 22.

