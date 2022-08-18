The first pack drop arrives Friday, Aug. 19 at 2 p.m. ET featuring legendary moments from superstars like Tom Brady and Derrick Henry.

After launching NFL All Day in closed beta toward the end of the 2021 season, Dapper Labs, the NFL, and the NFL Players Association announced Thursday that the league’s official video NFT platform is now open and available worldwide, with Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes serving as the face of the brand.

The first NFL All Day Series 1 pack drop available to the public takes place Friday at 2 p.m. ET and features Tom Brady and Derrick Henry’s first-ever Legendary Moments, along with additional Moments from Jalen Ramsey, Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, and Jonathan Taylor.

“The early success of NFL All Day highlights the power of creating a platform that provides long-term value to the fan experience” said Roham Gharegozlou, Dapper Labs‘ CEO and co-founder. “We’re excited to welcome the millions of football fans to NFL All Day, and enable them to own a piece of the sport they love as well as join a strong and vibrant community of fellow fans.”

As the face of NFL All Day, Mahomes will help drive fan engagement for the platform with in-product features, events, and more.

“NFL All Day is changing how fans and players interact through a new digital experience,” the Chiefs QB said on the occasion. “I can’t wait to see who collects my biggest Moments this season.”

New and existing NFL All Day users will be able to secure a 2022 NFL Season NFT featuring an image of Mahomes by signing up for the open platform. When asked which video highlight the Super Bowl champion and MVP would mint from his superstar career so far, Mahomes pointed to the big fourth-quarter completion he threw to Tyreek Hill to keep the Chiefs alive in their eventual Super Bowl LIV victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

“That play completely changed the momentum for us and it’s one that I will always remember,” he said. “That’s a moment I’d love to own, and I’m sure Chiefs fans would, too.”

Like what happened with NBA Top Shot when it first took off in 2020, Mahomes said that when players make huge plays in 2022, they’ll know that it’ll become an All Day moment and spark some discussion in the locker room.

“I’m excited for fans to own their favorite moments from the players and teams that they love, being able to connect directly with players. Bridging that gap through All Day is awesome,” Mahomes said. “As the season goes on, I think players will talk about All Day more and more. Being able to own the greatest moments of this season, and of past seasons, it’ll be a cool thing to be able to talk trash to guys and know you’ll be able to have that moment forever.”

With this open launch and the ability to showcase Mahomes as a full-on, front-facing athlete ambassador in 2022, Joe Ruggiero — the NFL’s Senior Vice President of Consumer Products — expects All Day’s user base to grow significantly this season.

“Players are at the very heart of NFL All Day’s next-level collector experience, further connecting fans to their favorite athletes. Owning a Moment is sharing in the defining and historic performances of the players’ careers,” said Terése Whitehead, vice president of consumer products and strategy at NFL Players Inc., the marketing and licensing arm of the NFLPA. “Along with OneTeam Partners, we’re excited for the launch and another exciting season of games.”