RTFKT Releases Exclusive Apparel for Clone X NFT Owners

As part of its first forging event for Clone X NFT holders, RTFKT is dropping a 60-piece fashion collection that includes hoodies, sneakers, jackets, hats, and socks.

Word is buzzing around virtual design studio RTFKT since the company kicked off its much-anticipated NFT-forging system for their Clone X digital avatar project this week.

The non-fungible token industry describes “forging” as a system that grants holders access to acquire digital and physical goods based on the NFTs they hold. This particular forging event is the second phase of development for the Clone X NFT universe following its initial private mint last October.

This week, RTFKT shared a lookbook showcasing some of the goods that CloneX holders will be able to acquire starting Aug. 31:

Access to the exclusive apparel collection is key here, as wearables aren’t for sale to everyone. Aside from a general collection that is open to all Clone X holders, accessibility is also based on holding DNA traits across these nine categories: Human, Robots, Demons, Angels, Reptile, Undead, Murakami, Alien, and Murakami Drip.

The 60-piece fashion collection for Clone X Forging Season 1 includes hoodies, sneakers, jackets, hats, pants, and socks. One of the most sought-after items in the collection is a pair of Nike Air Force 1s designed in collaboration with RTFKT and Takashi Murakami. Items in the collection range in price from $30 to $600.

Additionally, Clone X holders can mint a limited edition “Genesis” t-shirt for free.

Unfortunately, no one will get their physical hands on the exclusive sneakers during this initial release. There will more than likely be a special forging event for a sneaker drop, however.

Here’s a look at all of the sneakers which can still be acquired as digital wearables at this time:

Image courtesy of RTFKT

Another cool aspect of this drop is that all of the apparel, exclusion socks, and hats will be stitched with near-field communication chips. These chips can be scanned and linked with holders’ NFTs for exclusive access to RTFKT events and merchandise in the future. This is a form of “token gating,” an innovative value add increasingly embraces by NFT communities.

RTFKT’s mint event for its inaugural forging collections kicks off at 5 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Aug. 31. The minting process will run until Sept. 7, while holders will have until Sept. 14 to forge their NFTs for physical items.

RTFKT first tested its “phygital” offerings with an augmented reality hoodie earlier this year that was redeemable digitally and physically. With each new development, it looks as if Nike’s acquisition of RTFKT last year was a merger made in heaven as the project continues to expand in all directions.