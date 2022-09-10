September 10, 2022
NFT

NFT Sales Roundup: BAYC Holder Spends $2.3M on Otherdeeds

By Michelai Graham
Sep 10, 2022
This week’s Boardroom NFT Sales Roundup includes Otherdeed, y00ts, Doodles, and more. Let’s dive into the numbers.

NFT sales were down a bit this week, but the market has still seen much activity. CryptoSlam’s data shows that over 188,300 buyers spent more than $110 million on non-fungible tokens in the past seven days. That’s down 1.8% compared to the previous week, with projects like y00ts, Otherdeed, and Bored Ape Yacht Club leading the way.

Here’s everything you need to know about NFT sales over the past week:

NFT sales and blockchain volume changes over the past week, per CryptoSlam:

  • Solana and Flow sales are up 116% and 25%, respectively.
  • Crypto fan token sales are up 0.5%, with $2 billion in sales.
  • Ethereum and Polygon sales are down 22% and 19%, respectively.
  • CryptoPunks and Moonbirds sales are down 26% and 66%, respectively. Both projects typically land in the top 10 by sales volume, but that’s not the case this week.
  • NBA Top Shot sales are back up to the tune of a 40% uptick, ringing in $1.4 million.

Highest-selling NFT projects, also via CryptoSlam:

  • y00ts mint t00b: $7.5 million (new drop)
  • Otherdeed: $6.4 million (+81%)
  • Sorare: $6.1 million (+9%)
  • Bored Ape Yacht Club: $6 million (-42%)
  • Ethereum Name Service: $3.6 million (+113%)
More NFT and crypto news:

  • Deadfellaz secured a partnership with denim fashion brand Wrangler Jeans.
  • David Bowie’s estate confirmed a new NFT collection, and all of the profits will be donated to CARE to fight world hunger and global poverty.
  • ApeFest 2023 may take place IRL and on Otherside for BAYC holders who can’t make it in person.
  • After briefly delaying its mint date, the new y00ts NFT project brought in over $6.1 million in the first 24 hours of sales.

Top NFT Sales of the Week

Night Market District by SeerLight sold for $162,434 (100 ETH) on Sept. 7.
Vis.Eth bought ten Otherdeeds this week, a massive purchase totaling $2.35 million (1,435 ETH).
y00ts: mint t00b #6586 was sold for $5,125 (153 SOL) on Sept. 8.
Doodle #3157 was sold for $42,711 (27.69 ETH) on Sept. 7.
DeadGod #270 was sold for $221,177 (7,033.3 SOL) on Sept. 1.

See you next week, crypto crew.

