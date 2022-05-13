The All-Star Owners of the Bored Ape Yacht Club

From sports, entertainment, and beyond, tracking the famous names out there that have bought into the exclusive, expensive world of Bored Ape NFTs

If there’s been one NFT collection that’s truly defined where the trend has gone in 2021, it’s probably Bored Ape Yacht Club. The exclusive collection of 10,000 unique apes with trendy outfits in front of colorful backgrounds living on the Ethereum blockchain has skyrocketed in popularity and value.

The average sale price for BAYC is currently over $200,000 and growing, with some of the non-fungible tokens with rarer attributes (accessories, outfits, facial features, etc.) going for potentially millions of dollars. Take Bored Ape #7769 for instance: It sold for 2.8 ETH (currently $12,088) on July 1 and 54 ETH (currently $233,141) on Nov. 18. Celebrities from around the world like Stephen Curry, Post Malone, and Jimmy Fallon have not only flocked to buying Apes as a status symbol, but immediately updated their social media avatars to show off their new purchases.

BAYC has exploded onto the scene, from a Rolling Stone magazine cover to a physical art gallery at NFT.NYC last fall, bringing owner Yuga Labs an unprecedented hit in the crypto collectibles scene. Wanna keep track of which celebrities have bought and owned Bored Ape NFTs? Boardroom’s come up with a running list below:

From Sports

Tom Brady (NFL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers) #3667

(NFL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Steph Curry is now part of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (“BAYC” in his Twitter bio), a collection of 10,000 unique Bored Ape NFTs.



The 2x MVP paid 55 ETH for this one, which is $180,000 — or, 0.39% of his $45.7M salary next season.



From Entertainment & Business

French Montana #5489



