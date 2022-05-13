The All-Star Owners of the Bored Ape Yacht Club

From sports, entertainment, and beyond, tracking the famous names out there that have bought into the exclusive, expensive world of Bored Ape NFTs
If there’s been one NFT collection that’s truly defined where the trend has gone in 2021, it’s probably Bored Ape Yacht Club. The exclusive collection of 10,000 unique apes with trendy outfits in front of colorful backgrounds living on the Ethereum blockchain has skyrocketed in popularity and value.
The average sale price for BAYC is currently over $200,000 and growing, with some of the non-fungible tokens with rarer attributes (accessories, outfits, facial features, etc.) going for potentially millions of dollars. Take Bored Ape #7769 for instance: It sold for 2.8 ETH (currently $12,088) on July 1 and 54 ETH (currently $233,141) on Nov. 18. Celebrities from around the world like Stephen Curry, Post Malone, and Jimmy Fallon have not only flocked to buying Apes as a status symbol, but immediately updated their social media avatars to show off their new purchases.
BAYC has exploded onto the scene, from a Rolling Stone magazine cover to a physical art gallery at NFT.NYC last fall, bringing owner Yuga Labs an unprecedented hit in the crypto collectibles scene. Wanna keep track of which celebrities have bought and owned Bored Ape NFTs? Boardroom’s come up with a running list below:
From Sports
- LaMelo Ball (NBA, Charlotte Hornets)
- Tom Brady (NFL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
- Dez Bryant (NFL, free agent)
- Mark Cuban (NBA, Dallas Mavericks governor)
- Stephen Curry (NBA, Golden State Warriors)
- Memphis Depay (soccer, Barcelona)
- Josh Hart (NBA, New Orleans Pelicans)
- Von Miller (NFL, Los Angeles Rams)
- Neymar (soccer, Paris Saint-Germain)
- Shaquille O’Neal (NBA, Turner Sports)
- Andrew Sendejo (NFL, Indianapolis Colts)
- Ben Simmons (NBA, Brooklyn Nets)
- #5164
- Marcus Stroman (MLB, Chicago Cubs)
- (Specific Bored Ape currently unconfirmed)
- Andrew Wiggins (NBA, Golden State Warriors)
- (Specific Bored Ape currently unconfirmed)
- Serena Williams (tennis)
From Entertainment & Business
- Steve Aoki
- Justin Bieber
- The Chainsmokers
- Diplo
- E11EVEN (Miami nightclub)
- Eminem
- Jimmy Fallon
- Future
- Gunna
- Kevin Hart
- Madonna
- Paris Hilton
- DJ Khaled
- (Specific Bored Ape currently unconfirmed)
- KSI
- Lil Baby
- Lil Durk
- Post Malone
- Marshmello
- Meek Mill
- French Montana
- Murda on the Beat
- Mutant Ape #5852, #4358
- Alexis Ohanian
- Gwyneth Paltrow
- #6141
- Logan Paul
- Rich the Kid
- #9719, Mutant Ape #2921, Mutant Ape #9146
- Snoop Dogg
- (Specific Bored Ape currently unconfirmed)
- Takeoff
- (Specific Mutant Ape currently unconfirmed)
- Timbaland
- Travis Barker
- Gary Vaynerchuk
- Waka Flocka Flame
- (Specific Bored Ape currently unconfirmed)
Know a famous BAYC owner who’s not on our list? Know an owner who ended up selling their Bored Ape or buying a new one? Hit up Boardroom on Twitter or Instagram and let us know — we’re all on this yacht together.