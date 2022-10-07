Joe Burrow and the Bengals take on the Ravens on Sunday Night Football in Week 5. (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Your curated list of wagers for Week 5 of the NFL season, from moneylines and player props to overlooked underdogs.

Spooky is one word to describe the horrific luck October brought us last week.

Those following along surely saw their jaws drop to the ground when Jonathan Taylor got hurt and left the game in the fourth after his 20th carry, snuffing a nicely-called prop bet on his Over 20.5 carries. And don’t even get me started on that Jets–Steelers Under 41.5 “loss” in the final seconds.

Okay, enough dwelling on what should have been. Onto our NFL Week 5 best bets rundown.

NFL Week 5 Best Bets Overview 2022

Best Point Spread Bet of Week 5

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Spread: Bengals +3.5/Ravens -3.5

If not for a pair of puzzling collapses, the Ravens would be sitting pretty at 4-0 right now, having conquered their AFC East gauntlet-style quartet of games to begin the season. Instead, they’re 2-2 thanks to blown double-digit second-half leads in two of those bouts, including one in which they relinquished a 21-point advantage in the fourth quarter (spoiling our Week 2 spread pick, by the way). Overall, they’ve actually only trailed for 14 seconds in their defeats! Very strange, but indicative of a team playing well if they’re usually in control of a ballgame.

Now they must face the division rival Bengals, who shockingly obliterated Baltimore in both meetings last year by a combined 82-38 score. The script of their first 2022 matchup figures to go in a different direction, however.

The main reason for Cincy’s destruction of the Ravens a year ago was Joe Burrow’s mastery of the opposition. He accumulated nearly 1,000 yards (!!) through the air across the season series — no, that’s not a typo; Burrow compiled 416 yards in the first encounter before tacking on another 525 in the third-to-last game of the campaign.

But au contraire, nothing like that will happen in their first date together this season.

First, that Ravens defense Burrow torched was ravaged by injuries. Missing numerous key players in the secondary, it’s not such a shock that they allowed more passing yards than any other team. They’re admittedly doing the same thing so far this season, but that has more to do with the fact that they’ve been leading decisively late in each week, so opponents are forced to throw more while playing from behind.

In addition, Baltimore is led by a new defensive coordinator, Mike Macdonald, and it can be surmised that he’s a good bet at least to provide a different look and feel than what Burrow became accustomed to last year with Wink Martindale in charge (not to mention we don’t have to worry about Macdonald serving quality bulletin board material to Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase like Martindale did).

Either way, it’s going to take another strong outing from Lamar Jackson and his group in order to score some cash on this Ravens spread. That, too, looks like a solid bet given what he’s been showcasing on his warpath en route to a new contract. His 11 touchdown passes actually have him tied for the league lead, while his 105.1 passer rating sits him in fourth. And not only that, but Jackson is still lighting up the scoreboard, as Baltimore is third in scoring with 29.8 points per game. Notably, that’s about what they’ve averaged since Jackson became the full-time starter a few years ago.

There’s no doubt the Ravens will be hungrier to avenge those two aforementioned embarrassing blowouts, let alone end their very uncharacteristic five-game losing streak at home. I think they’re the better team as well, and that makes this wager academic.

Just buy the half-point in case they only win by a field goal to be sure.

Pick: RAVENS -3 (-129)

NFL Best Bets Record for the 2022 Season

Over/Unders : “1-3”

: “1-3” Spreads : “2-2”

: “2-2” Teasers : “1-1-1”

: “1-1-1” Props : “0-3”

: “0-3” Overall Record*: “4-9,” -8.98 units

*Each over/under is graded to win 2 units; everything else for 1 unit

